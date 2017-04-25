News By Tag
RSM US Foundation Awards 10 Students with $100K in Scholarships
Power Your Education national scholarship program helps build tomorrow's leaders
Students were selected based on a number of core criteria (minimum GPA, pursuing relevant business degrees, U.S. citizen or permanent U.S. resident and independence – not directly related to an RSM employee), alignment with RSM's core values, a short answer question about what makes them unique and a 30-second video response to the question: RSM US LLP is the leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services to the middle market; as a future entrepreneur, what does the firm's brand promise – the power of being understood – mean to you?
This year's scholarship winners are (name, school, major):
Fatima Batool
California State University, Northridge
Accounting
Stephanie Charen
Arizona State University
Accounting and Finance
Jesus Juarez
University of Houston – Bauer College of Business
Accounting
Lydia Mammen
University of Houston
Accounting
Suede Mora
Texas A&M University
Busines Management
Katherine Ryan
Binghamton University
Finance and Political Science
Harrison Schodt
East Carolina University
Accounting / Music
Taylor Sledz
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Marketing and Suppy Chain Management
Andrew Stearns
University of Washington, Seattle
Business Administration
Meagan Vincent
The University of Alabama
Accounting and Spanish
"The RSM US Foundation launched Power Your Education this year to help build the business leaders of tomorrow," said Doug Opheim, CFO for RSM and chairman of the board for the RSM US Foundation. "We know that by investing in today's youth, we're investing in the future. It's exciting to be able to help these promising students on their educational journeys.
In addition to the scholarship, each student has also earned an invitation to RSM's competitive externship program, Pathways, this summer.
Additional ways that RSM and the RSM US Foundation support the local communities where the firm operates include:
- Volunteer Day: Established in 2010, RSM US Volunteer Day represents our commitment to giving our time in the communities where we work and live. In 2016, more than 2,900 RSM employees and clients participated in 175 volunteer events across the country. More than 100 charities benefited, including Ronald McDonald House, Habitat for Humanity, Second Harvest Food Bank, Project Sunshine, Junior Achievement and many more. The RSM US Foundation provided a match of $73,392 to the organizations for the time employees spent volunteering.
- Birdies Fore Love: RSM partners with the Davis Love Foundation – host organization of PGA TOUR event The RSM Classic – on Birdies Fore Love. Through the program, each RSM office selects a local charity that supports youth in the areas of education, hunger, housing and health. Each charity benefits from the funds raised locally by employees, clients, family and friends. With a generous match from the RSM US Foundation, we were able to give $1.5 million directly to deserving charities in 2016.
- The RSM US Foundation's national scholarship program: Every day, RSM professionals deliver the power of being understood to today's middle market leaders, globally. To build tomorrow's leaders, the foundation is granting $100,000 in scholarships for the 2017-2018 academic year. Scholarship recipients will also receive invitations to participate in RSM's externship (Pathways) program.
To learn more about the RSM US Foundation, visit RSM's website (http://rsmus.com/
About the RSM US Foundation
In 2014, RSM laid the footings of a giving strategy designed to be compelling to our people, our clients and our markets, while enhancing our longstanding support of the communities where our employees live and work. The result is the RSM US Foundation. A tax-exempt public charity, our firm's foundation is dedicated to building tomorrow's middle market leaders by enhancing educational outcomes through programs to help individuals develop career paths to become an entrepreneurs or middle market business leaders, and to supporting organizations committed to providing stable environments for youth in the areas of hunger, housing and health, thereby helping them excel in education.
About RSM US LLP
RSM US LLP is the leading provider of audit, tax and consulting services focused on the middle market, with 9,000 people in 90 offices nationwide. It is a licensed CPA firm and the U.S. member of RSM International, a global network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms with more than 41,000 people in over 120 countries. RSM uses its deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of clients to help them succeed. For more information, visit rsmus.com, like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and/or connect with us on LinkedIn.
