BizLibrary to Exhibit at ATD 2017 Conference & Expo
New Online Training Solutions Include Post-Training Reinforcement Technology for Increased Learning Retention
BizLibrary will be located in booth 1530 and will be exhibiting on:
· Monday, May 22nd from 9:30am-3pm
· Tuesday, May 23rd from 9:30am-3pm
· Wednesday, May 24th from 9:30am-1:30pm
Stop by the booth to see firsthand how BizLibrary's online employee training solutions cater to modern learning needs through short, video-based training. With a focus on bite-sized training that employees can engage with on the job, BizLibrary's content library and LMS have helped clients see transformational results in many areas, including soft skills and leadership training programs.
BizLibrary is also focused on extending the learning process – giving employees a way to retain more of what they've learned, and organizations to see higher ROI with training. The BizLibrary Collection now features Boosted content, allowing admins to have post-training reinforcement automatically integrated into employees' learning process.
"ATD attendees are always a fun crowd to learn from as we continue to move forward in our approach to modern employee training," said Erin Pinkowski, VP of Marketing with BizLibrary. "We love seeing how they share our enthusiasm for finding the best, most effective ways to engage employees in training and provide top quality development opportunities for them."
About the ATD Conference & Expo
The ATD 2017 International Conference & Exposition is the largest event for talent development professionals worldwide. It will provide you with the knowledge, strategies, and solutions you need to effectively train and develop talent. You'll gain insights into the latest trends, best practices, and new solutions for designing, delivering, implementing, and measuring learning programs.
ATD 2017 covers all industry subjects and provides in-depth guidance for what you need to know now to be successful. Come away with an outlook on what the future of talent development holds, and be prepared to address new challenges.
When you reach your fullest potential, you can effectively develop the talent around you, giving your organization the ultimate competitive advantage—a workforce that is prepared to face the demands of today's ever-changing business environment.
About BizLibrary
BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning online training library contains more than 6,000 micro-video lessons, video courses, interactive videos, and elearning courses covering a wide variety of topic areas and includes additional support materials to further increase learning retention (http://www.bizlibrary.com/
Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com (http://www.bizlibrary.com/?
