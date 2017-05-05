Country(s)
Industry News
H2O Offshore Adventures LLC Announces Fort Myers Offshore Fishing Charter
Providing Offshore Fishing & Scuba Diving Charters To Fort Myers And The Sanibel & Captiva Islands
"I am extremely excited to get H2O Offshore Adventures started and offer a combination of both offshore fishing and scuba diving packages to the residents and visitors of Fort Myers, Sanibel Island, Captiva Island and Cape Coral.", said Captain Anthony Fantauzzo, USCG Licensed Captain and owner of H2O Offshore Adventures. "We saw a significant need for properly licensed charter captains who travel far enough offshore to catch extremely big fish. It's not enough anymore to just catch fish. Customers want to get the BIG ONE - and that's something I've been showing my family and friends for the last 15 years. Now I get to do that for everyone!"
During the company's soft launch over the last several weeks, initial feedback from customers has been excellent and the company has already received several 5 star reviews on TripAdvisor.
H2O Offshore Adventures provides Fort Myers offshore fishing charters and scuba diving charters and provides convenient pick ups at the Punta Rassa public boat ramp, located near the Sanibel Causeway in Fort Myers, Florida. The company holds all appropriate state and federal licenses, including a NOAA federal offshore permit for both pelagic and reef fishing in federal waters. For more information on Captain Ant or on the charter services available, please visit the company's website located at: http://h2ooffshoreadventures.com
Contact
Captain Anthony Fantauzzo
239-313-1661
***@h2ooffshoreadventures.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse