RJD Green, Inc. (RJDG) Announces Audit Start Date

 
 
Listed Under

TULSA, Okla. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- RJD Green, Inc. (RJDG) announced Zwick & Banyai, PLLC has approved the audit engagement of RJD Green and set an audit initiation date.

RJD Green, Inc. announced the approved engagement by audit firm Zwick & Banyai, PLLC, and the firm has set a date of May 22, 2017 to initiate audits.

The firm expects to conclude the audits within a four to six week period post initiating the audit.

RJD Green upon completion of audits will file to move to OTC.QB fully reporting status.

About RJD Green, Inc.

The Company operates as a holding company with a focus of acquiring and managing assets and companies. RJD Green operates in three divisions: RJD Green Healthcare Services Division, which owns IoSoft Inc, a company that provides discrete payment technologies, services and software that can be integrated into targeted offerings for healthcare provider networks, hospitals, healthcare payers and individual providers: Earthlinc Environmental Services Division, which provides green environmental services and technologies; Silex Holdings Division, which is engaged in specialty construction and industrial manufacturing and fills a market niche between the Home Depots and local contractors. Silex offers installed granite/other counter tops, cabinets and related products to the residential builder, commercial contractor, remodel contractor and retail customer.

Forward-looking Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events of future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluation such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Go to company website: http://www.rjdgreen.com/

Contact
Ron Brewer, CEO
(918) 551-7883
***@rjdgreen.com
End
