Industry News





April 2017
Enhance Floral Displays with Lightweight Glazed Ceramic-Look Floral Buckets

 
 
TWINSBURG, Ohio - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Enhance floral and plant displays and add upscale appeal with Designer Floral Buckets, new from FFR Merchandising.

The Designer Floral Bucket has the look of fine ceramic with the break-resistance of plastic.  Featuring a very high-quality finish that has a realistic glazed ceramic look, the pots are eye-catching for customers.  The pots are employee-friendly as well, with lightweight plastic construction that makes the pots easy to move.

Available in two styles, an attractive Patina Green Gloss or Red Gloss finish; both colors are available in two sizes: 11-1/4" diameter x 9-1/2" H and 12-1/2" diameter x 11-3/4" H.  Additional sizes and colors can be made to order (minimum quantities apply.)

FFR Merchandising, Inc. leads the industry in providing Total Retail Solutions® designed to increase sales, improve category management, limit shrink and reduce labor at the point of sale.  These products include merchandising and loss prevention systems; label, sign and literature holders; product merchandisers and display components; as well as fresh area merchandising products, supplies and backroom organization solutions.  FFR offers start-to-finish solution delivery, including consultation, design, prototyping, production, fulfillment and purchase consolidation. From the front door to the backroom, FFR provides merchandising, display, and efficiency tools for the entire store.

For more information, or to request a free 2017 FFR TOTAL RETAIL SOLUTIONS®catalog, call toll-free (800) 422-2547, or visit www.ffr.com.  View the product web page at: Designer Floral Buckets (http://www.ffr.com/designer-floral-bucket)
Source:FFR Merchandising
Email:***@ffr.com
Phone:800-422-2547
