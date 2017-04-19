 

Broccoli City Announces Food Vendors, Broccoli Challenge And Cooking Demonstrations For 2017 Festival

Broccoli City festival will feature a diverse slate of local food entrepreneurs and restaurants alongside live performances by Rae Sremmurd, Solange and more.
 
IG 1080x1080_v5
WASHINGTON - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Broccoli City has announced a diverse lineup of food vendors set to be featured at the five-year anniversary celebration of their flagship music festival on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at St. Elizabeth East Gateway Pavilion in Washington, D.C.. The organization's culinary team hand-selected eighteen food and drink vendors to complement an extended roster of live performances, interactive programming and healthy cooking demonstrations.

"Our goal has always been to be more than just a music festival and this year we're committed to proving that. Along with expanding to a full week of programming and events, we brought on a culinary team dedicated to curating a group of food and drink vendors who were committed to sourcing and serving high-quality ingredients and organic meat," said Brandon McEachern, founder of Broccoli City festival "There will be something for everyone - whether it's Turning Natural and Khepra's Raw Food vegan options or the more traditional Bareburger, The Big Cheese and Capital Chicken and Waffles."

New this year, Broccoli City presented vendors with "The Broccoli Challenge" to promote the importance of eating vegetables in a fun and approachable way. In addition to their signature offerings, the following vendors will include a special Broccoli-inspired option on their menu:

Bareburger: Crispy Broccoli with Asiago Cheese, Sea Salt, and a Lemon Wedge

FMK The Food Truck: White Broccoli Mac and Cheese

Pete's New Haven Style Apizza: Charred Local Broccoli Pizza

Khepra's Raw Food: Broccoli Bites

Puddin': Seasonal Veggie Po'bowl with Local Veggies Featuring Broccoli

Arepa Zone: Arepa with Stuffed Roasted Broccoli, Queso Fresco, and Mushrooms

Smoking Kow: Broccoli Slaw

Nappie Pies: Broccoli Cookie Sandwich

PoParazzi: Broccoli and Cheese Popcorn

Ruby Scoops: Kiwi Berry Agua Fresca

Other vendors include Buredo, Capital Chicken and Waffles, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Sweet Crimes, The Big Cheese, The Crab Cab, Toli Moli, and Turning Natural.

"With food access being one of our core impact pillars, it was important that we found a way to extend our reach in the community through various partnerships," said Darryl Perkins, Broccoli City's Director of Impact "This year we partnered with Union Kitchen to provide a platform for local food entrepreneurs and will launch a virtual food drive with GiveHealthy to collect fresh fruits and vegetables for area food banks."

For tickets and more information please visit https://www.bcfestival.com/.

