High School Senior Opening Pop Up Shoppe
Donovan Jones, seeks to open pop up shoppe, PopFry, selling carnival confections and more to help pay for college. He hopes his new found love of cooking will translate into more funds for school for him and other college students.
Opening PopFry may seem like an amazing opportunity for this young entrepreneur, but he doesn't just want this opportunity for himself. He will also be looking for other high school seniors and enrolled college students to benefit from this sweet shoppe. PopFry will franchise to several chosen applicants across the country to open up a pop up shoppe throughout the next coming years as well, at no initial costs to the applicant. Jones is hoping this collaboration with other young adults will help popularize PopFry as a household name and social media favorite. He figures college students can use this pop up model when winter and summer breaks are in session to help pay for college. You say "Pay for college?" Well, unlike other summertime jobs he is offering each PopFry popup forty-percent of all income earned through their location.
Jones has started a Kickstarter campaign to raise money for initial costs of PopFry. Supporters will find reward levels with t-shirts and tote bags as well as pre-opening guest tickets and a private day with several of your friends cooking up treats with Donovan and PopFry staff. Supporters who would like their name or company name etched prominently where everyone can see has the opportunity to buy one of PopFry's boardwalk planks that will be hung liberally around the shoppe or placed at the register for $100 or $299, respectively. The boardwalk planks will be used in each store that pops up across the U.S.
Donovan Jones, Founder, says, "I am excited to start this new chapter of my life."
Be sure to follow PopFry on their Kickstarter campaign(http://www.popfry.com/
