Ingstad Preserves Ecology in Europe

The member of ACEX in Lithuania delivers special containers for garbage pressing.

ecology

Contact

ACEX Alliance press center

***@acex.net ACEX Alliance press center

End

-- The member of ACEX in Lithuania delivers equipment for garbage processing. The equipment is transported from Lithuania to Denmark, France and Finland.– shares his experience. –The cargo is delivered by road. Travel time is equal to 2-3 days, depending on the destination point. Upon the client's inquiry it is possible to make insurance for each cargo.The cargo is transported within the European Union. In case of necessity the project on cargo delivery in Russia can also be realized in this direction.The issue of garbage utilization is very acute. On average, one family in the world uses 500 plastic bottles annually. Each bottle decomposes during 700 years in natural environment. That is why garbage processing is an important issue in the whole world. For the first time it was England which started to deal with garbage processing 200 years ago. At present Sweden takes the first place processing 52% of the whole garbage. Then follows Austria (49,7%) and Germany (48%). Russia processes only 25% of the whole quantity of garbage.Details atACEX Alliance press centerpr@acex.netWebsite:http://www.acexgroup.net/en/