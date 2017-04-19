News By Tag
Ingstad Preserves Ecology in Europe
The member of ACEX in Lithuania delivers special containers for garbage pressing.
"We use platforms for cargo delivery; they should be equipped with special places for cargo fastening and their surface should be antiskid, – shares his experience Egidijus Prievelis, the logistics manager. – We dispatch cargo once or twice a week."
The cargo is delivered by road. Travel time is equal to 2-3 days, depending on the destination point. Upon the client's inquiry it is possible to make insurance for each cargo.
The cargo is transported within the European Union. In case of necessity the project on cargo delivery in Russia can also be realized in this direction.
Reference information:
The issue of garbage utilization is very acute. On average, one family in the world uses 500 plastic bottles annually. Each bottle decomposes during 700 years in natural environment. That is why garbage processing is an important issue in the whole world. For the first time it was England which started to deal with garbage processing 200 years ago. At present Sweden takes the first place processing 52% of the whole garbage. Then follows Austria (49,7%) and Germany (48%). Russia processes only 25% of the whole quantity of garbage.
