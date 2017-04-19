Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Monsters In Our Wake" Written By Author J.H. Moncrieff

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Monsters In Our Wake" written by J.H. Moncrieff and narrated by Doug Greene. Download your copy today!

"Monsters In Our Wake" By Author J.H. Moncrieff

Contact

Beacon Publishing Group

info@beaconpublishinggroup.cm Beacon Publishing Group

End

-- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Monsters In Our Wake" written by J.H. Moncrieff and narrated by Doug Greene. Download your copy today!In the idyllic waters of the South Pacific lurks a dangerous and insatiable predator; a monster whose bloodlust and greed threatens the very survival of our planet...the oil industry.Thousands of miles from the nearest human settlement, deep on the ocean floor, ancient creatures have lived peacefully for millennia. But when an oil drill bursts through their lair, Nøkken attacks, damaging the drilling ship's engine and trapping the desperate crew.The longer the humans remain in Nøkken's territory, struggling to repair their ailing ship, the more confrontations occur between the two species. When the death toll rises, the crew turns on each other, and marine geologist Flora Duchovney realizes the scariest monsters aren't below the surface.Download your copy of "Monsters In Our Wake" written by J.H. Moncrieff and narrated by Doug Greene on Audible today:The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.comFollow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroupFor more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com