 
News By Tag
* Monsters In Our Wake
* Beacon Publishing Group
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

Beacon Publishing Group Releases "Monsters In Our Wake" Written By Author J.H. Moncrieff

Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Monsters In Our Wake" written by J.H. Moncrieff and narrated by Doug Greene. Download your copy today!
 
 
"Monsters In Our Wake" By Author J.H. Moncrieff
"Monsters In Our Wake" By Author J.H. Moncrieff
NEW YORK - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Beacon Publishing Group has just released "Monsters In Our Wake" written by J.H. Moncrieff and narrated by Doug Greene. Download your copy today!

In the idyllic waters of the South Pacific lurks a dangerous and insatiable predator; a monster whose bloodlust and greed threatens the very survival of our planet...the oil industry.

Thousands of miles from the nearest human settlement, deep on the ocean floor, ancient creatures have lived peacefully for millennia. But when an oil drill bursts through their lair, Nøkken attacks, damaging the drilling ship's engine and trapping the desperate crew.

The longer the humans remain in Nøkken's territory, struggling to repair their ailing ship, the more confrontations occur between the two species. When the death toll rises, the crew turns on each other, and marine geologist Flora Duchovney realizes the scariest monsters aren't below the surface.

Download your copy of "Monsters In Our Wake" written by J.H. Moncrieff and narrated by Doug Greene on Audible today:

http://www.audible.com/pd/Fiction/Monsters-in-Our-Wake-Au...

The official website for Beacon Publishing Group may be found at www.beaconpublishinggroup.com

Follow Beacon Publishing Group on Twitter @BeaconPubGroup

For more information on upcoming releases or services offered contact info@beaconpublishinggroup.com

Contact
Beacon Publishing Group
info@beaconpublishinggroup.cm
End
Source:
Email:***@beaconpublishinggroup.cm
Tags:Monsters In Our Wake, Beacon Publishing Group
Industry:Books
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Beacon Publishing Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share