Meet The Candidates Night - April 27th

Being Held in the Capitol Room at HMAC and hosted by the Capital Region Stonewall Democrats

Katie Somers, Communications Chair

-- Come out and meet the Candidates for Harrisburg Mayor, Council, School Board as well as candidates from surrounding counties.Candidates who will be attending, include:Superior CourtMaria McLaughlinCommonwealth CourtTodd EagenYork County Common Pleas JudgeSandra ThompsonYork County Row OfficesAlan Vandersloot – Recorder of DeedsMaribel Burgos – Recorder of DeedsLebanon County MayorJoshua BradyLebanon County City CouncilRoyal MartiAmy KellerLancaster County MayorNorman Bristol Colon - LancasterLancaster County City CouncilMatt JohnsonJanet DiazDauphin County Common Pleas JudgeLori SerratelliDauphin County Row OfficesDiane BowmanDauphin County MayorJennie Jenkins - HarrisburgGloria Martin-Roberts - HarrisburgEric Papenfuse – HarrisburgDenae House - SteeltonDauphin County Row OfficesDan Miller – TreasurerDauphin County City CouncilBen Allatt – HarrisburgJeremiah Chamberland - HarrisburgShamaine Daniels – HarrisburgAusha Green - HarrisburgDave Madsen – HarrisburgCatherine Schelb – Lower PaxtonFrank Lynch – Susquehanna Township Commissioner – 4th WardJamie Karpency – Susquehanna Township Commissioner – 6th WardJustin Fleming – Susquehanna Township Commissioner – 8th WardDauphin MDJJoshua Feldman – 12-1-01Destini Hodges – 12-1-05Hanif Johnson – 12-1-05Claude Phipps – 12-1-05Dauphin School BoardDanielle Robinson – HarrisburgCarrie Fowler – HarrisburgJosie Byzek – SusquehannaJesse Gantt – SusquehannaCumberland County Row OfficesMichael Fedor – ProthonotaryMichael Nguyen – Recorder of DeedsCumberland School BoardNicole Miller – Cumberland ValleyBerks County City CouncilErnie Schlegel*Mayoral Candidates will attend this event following the 6pm NAACP forum.More information about the event can be found on facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/ events/743866682456219/? active_t... ---The Capital Region Stonewall Democrats are a Political Action Committee, an organized group of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) citizens and straight allies in Pennsylvania's Capital Region, including Harrisburg, Lancaster, York, and nearby communities.The mission of the Capital Region Stonewall Democrats is to advocate equal rights for all people, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.• Endorsing and campaigning for qualified pro-LGBT candidates;• Encouraging the LGBT community and the community-at-large to support and vote for Democratic candidates who are committed to advancing equal rights for all citizens;• Influencing the Democratic Party to improve its record on LGBT issues and to nominate candidates who support our goals; and• Educating the LGBT community and the community-at-large about the differences between the two major political parties on advancing equal rights and opportunities.