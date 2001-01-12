 
Industry News





Meet The Candidates Night - April 27th

Being Held in the Capitol Room at HMAC and hosted by the Capital Region Stonewall Democrats
 
 
HARRISBURG, Pa. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Come out and meet the Candidates for Harrisburg Mayor, Council, School Board as well as candidates from surrounding counties.

Candidates who will be attending, include:

Superior Court
Maria McLaughlin

Commonwealth Court
Todd Eagen

York County Common Pleas Judge
Sandra Thompson

York County Row Offices
Alan Vandersloot – Recorder of Deeds
Maribel Burgos – Recorder of Deeds

Lebanon County Mayor
Joshua Brady

Lebanon County City Council
Royal Marti
Amy Keller

Lancaster County Mayor
Norman Bristol Colon - Lancaster

Lancaster County City Council
Matt Johnson

Janet Diaz

Dauphin County Common Pleas Judge
Lori Serratelli

Dauphin County Row Offices
Diane Bowman

Dauphin County Mayor
Jennie Jenkins - Harrisburg
Gloria Martin-Roberts - Harrisburg
Eric Papenfuse – Harrisburg
Denae House - Steelton

Dauphin County Row Offices
Dan Miller – Treasurer

Dauphin County City Council
Ben Allatt – Harrisburg
Jeremiah Chamberland - Harrisburg
Shamaine Daniels – Harrisburg
Ausha Green - Harrisburg
Dave Madsen – Harrisburg
Catherine Schelb – Lower Paxton
Frank Lynch – Susquehanna Township Commissioner – 4th Ward
Jamie Karpency – Susquehanna Township Commissioner – 6th Ward
Justin Fleming – Susquehanna Township Commissioner – 8th Ward
Dauphin MDJ
Joshua Feldman – 12-1-01
Destini Hodges – 12-1-05
Hanif Johnson – 12-1-05
Claude Phipps – 12-1-05

Dauphin School Board
Danielle Robinson – Harrisburg
Carrie Fowler – Harrisburg
Josie Byzek – Susquehanna
Jesse Gantt – Susquehanna

Cumberland County Row Offices
Michael Fedor – Prothonotary
Michael Nguyen – Recorder of Deeds

Cumberland School Board
Nicole Miller – Cumberland Valley

Berks County City Council
Ernie Schlegel

*Mayoral Candidates will attend this event following the 6pm NAACP forum.

More information about the event can be found on facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/events/743866682456219/?active_t...

Who We Are

The Capital Region Stonewall Democrats are a Political Action Committee, an organized group of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) citizens and straight allies in Pennsylvania's Capital Region, including Harrisburg, Lancaster, York, and nearby communities.

Our Mission

The mission of the Capital Region Stonewall Democrats is to advocate equal rights for all people, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Our mission is accomplished through:

• Endorsing and campaigning for qualified pro-LGBT candidates;
• Encouraging the LGBT community and the community-at-large to support and vote for Democratic candidates who are committed to advancing equal rights for all citizens;
• Influencing the Democratic Party to improve its record on LGBT issues and to nominate candidates who support our goals; and
• Educating the LGBT community and the community-at-large about the differences between the two major political parties on advancing equal rights and opportunities.

Contact
Katie Somers, Communications Chair
***@capitalstonewall.org
