Spring Carlisle Still Tops After 40 Years
Annual April Event Draws Over 100,000 to Central Pennsylvania
Wednesday of event week got it all going, as it has for decades. This day saw many of the vendors finalizing their load in and set up, plus some early wheeling and dealing within the swap meet and car corral. Wednesday also saw many of the 500+ cars that were part of the newly expanded auction roll in to the Carlisle Expo Center in front of a wildly successful auction weekend. In addition to those cars at the auction, the fairgrounds also hosted over 1,000 classics. These gems within the car corral were for sale person to person, with many sales reported throughout the weekend.
Thursday through Saturday really helped solidify Spring Carlisle as one of the premier events of its type in the world. Aisles were packed shoulder to shoulder with guests who spent every available show hour from sun up to sun down picking, purchasing and mingling along the way. Vendor sales were also reported to be brisk and despite some wet weather, spirits remained high all around.
Of course, guests come from all over the world too, including one couple who made it to Carlisle from near Liverpool, England for the first-time ever. Their feelings on the show as first-timers echoed that of those who have been coming for years; WOW!
Spring Carlisle didn't just offer the standard buying and selling experience either, there were charity angles and educational seminars too. On stage, Steve Mercurio of Pro-Metal Shop in Danville, Pennsylvania hosted FREE metal fabrication sessions, while Folds of Honor brought its Dream Ship to Carlisle to raise awareness and money for families of fallen service members. In addition, via generous monetary and automotive donations, Kathy Hawkins, a local cancer survivor, took in more than $5,000 in donations that will go directly to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
In all, Spring Carlisle was a smashing success and is just the beginning for all that the 2017 season schedule has to offer. More information on the season, including links to buy tickets, register a car or become a vendor can be found at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.
