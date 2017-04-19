Professional Organizing Company, Me In Order Celebrates Launch of South Florida Branch

Only South Florida Organizing Company with Dedicated Team of Employees Including Eight Certified Expert Organizers; Has Helped More Than 1,000 Families Clear the Clutter Since Being Founded in 2006

-- With the awareness of and need for professional organizers on the rise, Me In Order™ (www.meinorder.com), a team of hands-on professional organizers committed to creating order and peace for its clients so that they can live richer and more fulfilling lives, announced this week the launch of the Me In Order South Florida branch.Me In Order South Florida is the first step in a national expansion plan, which strives to support clients achieve organization and order across the country. While the Me In Order "hub" in Jupiter, Florida, provides infrastructure, marketing, accounting, and scheduling support, specific branches (such as Me In Order South Florida) will handle local sales and organizing. Following the Me In Order South Florida flagship launch, Me In Order plans to model the concept in Atlanta, Georgia and Nashville, Tennessee."South Florida is our home, which made it the right place to roll-out our model concept," said Jeremie Barber, CEO and Founder of Me In Order. "Our first goal is to create peace and order for 1,000 households in one calendar year here in South Florida. Our second goal is to expand Me In Order to 30 of the largest markets in the country."Kelly Barber is the founding partner and Regional Leader of Me In Order South Florida. She is a Certified Professional Organizer® & Certified Expert Organizer™. "As individuals continue to learn about the existence of professional organizers, the need for our services continues to grow rapidly," Kelly Barber said. "The diversity of our clientele is strong which shows us that what we provide is and will continue to be beneficial no matter what market we open in."According to the National Association of Professional Organizers (NAPO), one in four Americans would like to be better organized. Me In Order and its team of 11, including eight certified expert organizers, are confident they can achieve this for their clients thanks to proven training, back-end support, compassion, and full-range of services.Me In Order offers three main areas of service:: Imagine being unpacked, organized and settled-in to your new home the day after the moving truck leaves. The Me In Order team of Certified Expert Organizers™ regularly makes this a reality for families all over South Florida. Packing, unpacking, donation collections, and more are all handled.: Declutter and create systems of organization, and then maintain those systems with the Keeping Order™ maintenance program. Ideal for the household or office going through lifestyle changes, closing a storage room, or gaining a new member.: Ideal for the DYI type, this service allows clients to learn how to get organized through Me In Order's online community, complete with how-to videos, articles, tips and individualized support.· 80% of what we keep we never use. (Agency Sales Magazine)· The average American burns 55 minutes a day – roughly 12 days a year – looking for things they know they own but can't find. (Newsweek)· Executives waste six weeks per year searching for lost documents. (Fast Company Magazine)· 50% of homeowners rate the garage as the most disorganized place in the house. (NAPO)· 23% of adults say they pay bills late (and thus incur fees) because they lose them. (Harris Interactive)· The average American receives 49k-plus pieces of mail in their lifetime and 1/3 of it is junk mail. (NAPO)Me In Order is a team of hands-on professional organizers committed to creating order and peace for its clients so that they can live richer and more fulfilling lives. Founded in 2006 by Jeremie and Kelly Barber and headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, Me In Order has helped more than 1,000 families clear the clutter, setup systems of organization, and maintain. The company currently is focused on the South Florida market but has plans to expand to support clients across the country. Learn more at www.MeInOrder.com.