News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Engage Advances the Georgia Hospital Association's Digital Presence
Newly redesigned, responsive website providing GHA members with easy access to content and a better overall member experience
Serving 170 hospital members offering high-quality care to more than 10 million Georgians each year, GHA determined its current website was not meeting the needs of its members. In redesigning the website, Engage simplified the navigation for ease of use and employed various Evoq™ Content modules to dynamically present the content and upcoming events, the association's Twitter feed and new virtual magazine on the homepage. Plus, Engage made the site responsive to give members an optimal browsing experience no matter the device they are using – smartphone, tablet or desktop computer.
In addition, Engage integrated GHA's AMS with Evoq™ Content, connecting its member database to the website. This provides GHA members with the ability to easily update and edit their own profiles, renew memberships, register for events and more with a simple login.
Steven McWilliams, director of IT services, Georgia Hospital Association, said, "One of the goals of this project was to advance our digital presence. With the new website layout and functionality, I believe we have accomplished that. As we go forward, we will continue to evaluate our website for areas to evolve in order to meet the changing needs of our member hospitals. And, if the opportunity develops, we would definitely welcome working with Engage again."
To view the new GHA website, visit: https://www.gha.org/
About GHA
Founded in 1929, GHA serves more than 170 hospitals in Georgia and promotes the health and welfare of the public through the development of better hospital care for all Georgia's citizens. The mission of GHA is to advance the health of individuals and communities by serving as the leading advocate for all Georgia hospitals and health care systems. GHA represents its members before the General Assembly and Congress, as well as state and federal regulatory agencies, and is an allied member of the American Hospital Association. For more information, please call 770-249-4500 or visit gha.org.
About Engage
Engage is a digital design, development and strategy agency whose experts create custom, high-quality web and mobile solutions for enterprises. Founded in 1999, Engage has a long history of successful development efforts leveraging content management systems (CMS) and Microsoft .NET. Whether designing a website or mobile application, developing and implementing an automated marketing solution or conducting an analytics audit, Engage positions its clients for success. Headquartered and solely staffed in St. Louis, Missouri, Engage is both a DNN Certified Gold Partner and a Microsoft Certified Silver Partner. To learn more, visit engagesoftware.com.
Contact
Heather Andrews
***@dprgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse