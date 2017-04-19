 
Upside Learning makes it to Training Industry's Training Outsourcing Watch List for the Third Con

Upside Learning gets featured in the Training Industry's Training Outsourcing Watch List for the third time in a row.
 
PUNE, India - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Upside Learning, a leading provider of custom learning solutions has been featured in the Training Outsourcing Companies Watch List yet again. For the third time in a row, the company has been recognised as a leading training outsourcing company.

Trainingindustry.com compiles a list of the top twenty learning providers worldwide every year after thorough analysis of the capabilities, expertise and experience of each company considered.

Amit Garg, Founder & Director – Custom Learning Solutions said, "This recognition is a testament to the capabilities of our 150 learning specialists who create and design custom e-Learning courses for our clients. We feel honoured to be featured among the top 20 companies offering the best-in-class learning solutions."

Upside Learning has been recognised particularly on these counts:

• Innovative service offerings
• Ability to provide services on a global basis
• Profile of clients

For over 13 years, Upside Learning has consistently delivered best-in-class custom learning solutions. They offer a wide range of learning solutions  that include custom eLearning, Multi-device/ Responsive eLearning, Performance Support Aids, Learning Consultancy, Instructor-led Training, Videos, eBooks, Games and more.

Upside Learning has implemented more than 5000 projects and won more than 42 industry awards and recognitions.

