Upside Learning makes it to Training Industry's Training Outsourcing Watch List for the Third Con
Upside Learning gets featured in the Training Industry's Training Outsourcing Watch List for the third time in a row.
Trainingindustry.com compiles a list of the top twenty learning providers worldwide every year after thorough analysis of the capabilities, expertise and experience of each company considered.
Amit Garg, Founder & Director – Custom Learning Solutions said, "This recognition is a testament to the capabilities of our 150 learning specialists who create and design custom e-Learning courses for our clients. We feel honoured to be featured among the top 20 companies offering the best-in-class learning solutions."
Upside Learning has been recognised particularly on these counts:
• Innovative service offerings
• Ability to provide services on a global basis
• Profile of clients
For over 13 years, Upside Learning has consistently delivered best-in-class custom learning solutions. They offer a wide range of learning solutions that include custom eLearning, Multi-device/
Upside Learning has implemented more than 5000 projects and won more than 42 industry awards and recognitions.
