Electroceutical Market Worth over $19 Billion in 2017

-- Visiongain's new report Global Electroceutical Market Forecast 2017-2027: Revenue Prospects by Product Type (Implantable and Non-Invasive), Product (ICD, Cochlear Implant, Spinal Cord Stimulator, Vagus Nerve Stimulator, Sacral Nerve Stimulator, Cardiac Pacemaker, Deep Brain Stimulator, Retinal Implant) and Geography indicates that the Electroceutical market will see over $19bn in revenue in 2017.The lead analyst of the report said:"Electroceutical technology utilizes devices that bring about a change in the nervous system by modulating brain activity. The treatment delivered by neurostimulation devices brings about life changing transformation in patients who fail to respond to traditional approaches. The opportunities to development new therapies for a wide variety of neurological and psychological conditions are attracting a lot of companies, start-ups, and investments.Factors driving the electroceutical devices market include a projected increase in patients with chronic pain, neurological diseases, psychiatric conditions, cardiology conditions, improvements in technology such as miniaturization, better battery technology, wearable, wireless micro-current stimulation are all contributing to growth of electroceutical devices market. With respect to shocking areas of neural tissue to elicit a desired response, electrical devices so far have been clunky and imprecise. Advancement of this technology within its wide application areas shows that electroceutical devices market has vast opportunities in the coming years."The 149-page report contains 79 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the Electroceutical market. Visiongain provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the leading Electroceutical submarkets, segmented by product type, with forecasts for implantable and non-invasive electroceutical devices. The market is also segmented by product, with forecasts for Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Cochlear Implants, Spinal Cord Stimulators, Vagus Nerve Stimulators, Sacral Nerve Stimulators, Cardiac Pacemakers, Deep Brain Stimulators and Retinal Implants.The 157-pagereport offers market forecasts and analysis for 3 regional and 12 national markets. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 5 companies leading the field in Electroceutical technology in detail.The Global Electroceutical Market Forecast 2017-2027: Revenue Prospects by Product Type (Implantable and Non-Invasive), Product (ICD, Cochlear Implant, Spinal Cord Stimulator, Vagus Nerve Stimulator, Sacral Nerve Stimulator, Cardiac Pacemaker, Deep Brain Stimulator, Retinal Implant) and Geographyreport will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the electroceutical device market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the electrosurgical energy device industry.If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@ visiongainglobal.com or call her on +44 (0) 207 336 6100Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-business conferences, newsletters, management reports and e-zines focusing on the automotive, chemical, cyber, defence, energy, pharmaceutical, materials and telecoms sectors.Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.