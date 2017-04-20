News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Electroceutical Market Worth over $19 Billion in 2017
The lead analyst of the report said:
"Electroceutical technology utilizes devices that bring about a change in the nervous system by modulating brain activity. The treatment delivered by neurostimulation devices brings about life changing transformation in patients who fail to respond to traditional approaches. The opportunities to development new therapies for a wide variety of neurological and psychological conditions are attracting a lot of companies, start-ups, and investments.
Factors driving the electroceutical devices market include a projected increase in patients with chronic pain, neurological diseases, psychiatric conditions, cardiology conditions, improvements in technology such as miniaturization, better battery technology, wearable, wireless micro-current stimulation are all contributing to growth of electroceutical devices market. With respect to shocking areas of neural tissue to elicit a desired response, electrical devices so far have been clunky and imprecise. Advancement of this technology within its wide application areas shows that electroceutical devices market has vast opportunities in the coming years."
The 149-page report contains 79 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the Electroceutical market. Visiongain provides revenue forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the leading Electroceutical submarkets, segmented by product type, with forecasts for implantable and non-invasive electroceutical devices. The market is also segmented by product, with forecasts for Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators, Cochlear Implants, Spinal Cord Stimulators, Vagus Nerve Stimulators, Sacral Nerve Stimulators, Cardiac Pacemakers, Deep Brain Stimulators and Retinal Implants.
The 157-pagereport offers market forecasts and analysis for 3 regional and 12 national markets. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 5 companies leading the field in Electroceutical technology in detail.
The Global Electroceutical Market Forecast 2017-2027: Revenue Prospects by Product Type (Implantable and Non-Invasive)
Notes for Editors
If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@
About visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-
Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.
Contact
sara peerun
***@visiongain.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse