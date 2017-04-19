News By Tag
Lawyers Diary and Manual Introduces New Mobile App
Attorneys save time by keeping critical information at their fingertips, whether in the office or on the go
The new LDM app includes the intuitive functionality mobile device users expect from modern applications, including the ability to place a phone call, compose an email or obtain driving directions with just a click. After a search, the results display the same critical information subscribers trust from the Lawyers Diary and Manual including:
· Active attorneys
· Federal and state trial courts and judges
· Court clerks, prosecutors, administrators and other officials
· State and federal departments and agencies, including key personnel
· Municipal courts and municipal officials
· Insurance companies, including direct-dial numbers to claims managers
New Jersey Association for Justice (NJAJ) members attending this week's Boardwalk Seminar at Harrah's in Atlantic City, NJ can see an in-person demo of the new LDM app when they visit Lawyers Diary and Manual representatives at Booth #958.
The LDM app is currently available for accessing contact information related to law and government in the state of New Jersey. A version of the app for each of the other four jurisdictions currently served by Lawyers Diary and Manual (New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Florida) will be available in the third quarter of this year.
The new LDM app can be downloaded from the App Store for iPhone users and the Play Store for Android devices, with subscriptions priced at $4.99/month or $49.99/year for each jurisdiction.
About Lawyers Diary and Manual, LLC
Lawyers Diary and Manual, LLC, is the publisher of indispensable legal directories that are available in print, online and via mobile app, serving New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Florida. For more than 100 years, its annual print editions containing the listings of the bar, courts, government agencies and departments have been the most accurate and comprehensive resources for the legal community for finding critical contacts and key procedural information referred to every day. The Lawyers Diary and Manual, commonly known as the "Red Book," has user-friendly web-based and mobile equivalents that are continuously updated with information for more than 700,000 listings. Law firms from solo practitioners to the Am Law 200 rely on LDMonline and LDMmobile as well as targeted print and online marketing to raise their profile and name recognition. To discover how Lawyers Diary and Manual provides the best connections for the legal community, visit www.lawdiary.com or call 973-642-1440.
Contact
Michael Skinder
Lawyers Diary and Manual
mskinder@lawdiary.com
