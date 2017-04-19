News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
NSF to PST Wizard v1 Providing Error-Free Solution to Export Lotus Notes to Outlook
The release officially announces the launch of NSF to PST Wizard, for an accurate data migration from IBM Notes email client to Microsoft Outlook.
Jagware Lotus NSF to Outlook converter have come up with an interactive working interface, making it easier to perform migration either for a home user or an enterprise user. It's just a 3-step exporting procedure i.e., select – scan – export and then, one is having resultant PST files in their hands. This IBM Notes to Outlook migrator is a feature-rich application to export NSF file to PST. Application itself provides step-by-step guidance to fix a most common user query i.e., how to move data from Lotus Notes to Outlook?
Talking about a comparison between two most widely used enterprise email applications i.e., IBM Notes and MS Outlook then, survey says that Outlook is more user friendly, easy-to-handle, and requires little bit technical knowledge for accessing and managing data within it. While on the other hand, IBM Notes needs a user who is having higher technical skills and also includes high maintenance cost. After taking a look upon the above aspects, clients prefer transferring of data from their existing Lotus Notes email program to Microsoft Outlook, which is possible without any efforts with help of our NSF to PST Wizard (http://www.jagwaresoftware.com/
Features Of Lotus Notes To Microsoft Outlook Migration Tool
There are many factors, which differs NSF to PST Wizard from all others available in the market for the same. Below-mentioned are highlighted features of the software, which lets users to know what actually the tool does:
• Ensures the conversion of complete mailboxes from NSF to PST file format or Live Exchange environment
• Provides a separate option to export names.nsf to Outlook and hence, migrate address book data in an individual PST file
• Equips a feature to maintain the folder structure of source NSF file while saving it into MS Outlook data file format.
• Supports encrypted emails of the source NSF file and renders an option to eliminate security from the files and migrate Lotus Notes items to PST file.
"At a time, we may face a condition where Lotus Notes to Outlook migration is needed because of one or another reason, where one feels that there is no more need of using IBM Domino. Our NSF to PST wizard is the utility, which exports Lotus Notes Email to Outlook 2016, 2013, 2010, and its earlier ones. Well, our software is totally a Windows-based utility, which means that it will be compatible with all versions of Windows, including Win 10." This short quote on the software was given by our Senior Technical Associate.
"The Lotus Notes to Outlook migration tool employs reliable, quick, and a powerful conversion algorithm, which is making complete procedure easier, accurate, and convenient. We thoroughly understand the difficulties and challenges faced by clients while performing migration from the Domino server to Outlook. Therefore, we render such a simple program, which require only 3-major mouse clicks to be performed. Furthermore, one needs not to take tension regarding the data integrity because it is a complete assurance to our software users' that there will be no data loss while performing NSF to PST conversion."
Software Availability
The product is available in two editions: Trial and Licensed. NSF to PST converter for free (trial version) is available for downloading and installation on the official site. In addition to this, one can purchase the licensed software online where there is no risk of any fraud during the transaction procedure because the activity will be performed under high security.
More Info: http://www.jagwaresoftware.com/
Contact
Jamie Kaler
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse