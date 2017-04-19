News By Tag
* Software
* Billing
* Saas
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
TimelyBill Names Luke Crissy as Director of Sales
TimelyBill Expands Sales Team with Appointment of Luke Crissy to Director of Sales
With over 25 years of experience in telecommunications, Luke brings an understanding of communications solutions for business and service providers alike. Prior to TimelyBill, he has had extensive carrier interaction as an enterprise customer and consultant, along with participating in service delivery side as a CLEC and Managed Service Provider. These unique experiences have bolstered his knowledge and understanding about the entire life cycle from product design, delivery and ongoing support that is required for today's service provider to remain relevant.
Mr. Crissy holds a degree in Electrical Engineering Technology from Alfred State College - SUNY College of Technology.
"We are pleased to have Luke on our sales team," commented Patrick LaJuett, CMO of TimelyBill. "His strategic understanding of telecom combined with his vertical market expertise will foster increased support for customers and partners."
http://timelybill.com
Contact
Patrick LaJuett
***@timelybill.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse