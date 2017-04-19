News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
What Is The Procedure To Export Contacts From The Windows Live Mail ?
Windows live mail users may have been reporting of facing the constant error and issue with the windows live mail contacts export issue. But people may not worry as windows live mail has solution of each and every problem for there customers.
To export contacts from Windows live mail :-
Below given is the quick solution to the problem that a common person may fac e while accessing or exporting there contacts from there windows live mail. But no need to worry as below given is the solution for your problem just go through them and make a possible correction on your live mail account, which are given as below :-
Step 1: Open your personal computer system.
Step 2: Launch a web browser in your device.
Step 3: In the search space enter the windows live mail and press the enter button to make it search.
Step 4: Click on the start button, and then open the 'windows live mail' from there.
Step 5: From the left corner click on the 'contacts' and move to the next level.
Step 6: There you need to select the export option present on the side.
Step 7: Now from the drop down menu, whether it is .csv or may be .vcf and then click on next.
Step 8: Choose the location to where you want to save or export your contacts.
Step 9: Then enter a file name and then after select the 'save' option.
Sep 10: Click on the next button, and select the contacts whom you want to export to desired location. Be sure that all your contacts must b selected which ever you want to save and export to the desired location.
Step 11: Finally click on the save button and then choose the 'finish' option.
As above given step are the solution to your problem. One facing the problem with the windows live mail export live mail issues then he or she may definitely follow the above mentioned procedure and go through them thoroughly. And if still in case you need any such guidance then contact to the 'windows live mail tech support' employee to provide you the help and support the required field.
Website:- http://www.customerhelptech.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse