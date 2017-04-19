News By Tag
Lalas Burlesque Show Dances To Cove Haven Resorts Sunday, August 27
Don't miss seeing The Lalas when this world famous burlesque show takes over Cove Haven's Paradise Stream Resort this August - with beauty, brains, comedy, music, style, finesse creating a truly fun, entertaining and memorable Pocono event!
Combine beauty + brains + bustiers + music and you get The Lalas Burlesque Show, brainchild of celebrity choreographer Erin Lamont, whose credits range from Lady Gaga to People's Choice Awards.
Each Lala is handpicked and the best of the best in the biz.
Unlike any other burlesque group, The Lalas bring more humor, audience interaction, fun and music to their shows and events.
Every performance is uniquely choreographed - no two are the same!
Burlesque has been around a looooooooong time and The Lalas take the art form to the next level with a focus on giving the audience a memorable time with plenty of comedy, jaw-dropping moments and shenanigans.
Please call Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts at (888) 963-3048 to more information, to purchase event tickets or to book your Pocono getaway!
ABOUT STATION AVENUE PRODUCTIONS
In its 40th year, Station Avenue Productions is a leading entertainment industry force. Station Avenue, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, produces events and coordinates entertainment opportunities for leading venues, non-profit organizations, corporate entities and community organizations throughout the United States, with a targeted focus on New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and California.
Led by award-winning entertainment industry veteran CJ DiRoma, Station Avenue is a leading entertainment industry event production firm, producing memorable entertainment experiences that achieve success in all key areas of event production. Visit @StationAvenue on Twitter or to speak with a member of the Station Avenue Team, call Station Avenue Productions today at 215-644-8171. To contact Station Avenue's CJ DiRoma for speaking engagements, media requests or for event production information, email cjdiroma@stationave.com.
View all events at Cove Haven: http://www.covepoconoresorts.com/
