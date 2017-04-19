 
News By Tag
* Lalas Burlesque
* Cove Haven Resorts
* Poconos
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Philadelphia
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


Lalas Burlesque Show Dances To Cove Haven Resorts Sunday, August 27

Don't miss seeing The Lalas when this world famous burlesque show takes over Cove Haven's Paradise Stream Resort this August - with beauty, brains, comedy, music, style, finesse creating a truly fun, entertaining and memorable Pocono event!
 
 
See the Lalas at Cove Haven's Paradise Stream Resort this August!
See the Lalas at Cove Haven's Paradise Stream Resort this August!
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Lalas Burlesque
Cove Haven Resorts
Poconos

Industry:
Event

Location:
Philadelphia - Pennsylvania - US

PHILADELPHIA - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Station Avenue Productions is bringing the comedy, beauty, music, dance and experience of The Lalas to Cove Haven Resorts!

Combine beauty + brains + bustiers + music and you get The Lalas Burlesque Show, brainchild of celebrity choreographer Erin Lamont, whose credits range from Lady Gaga to People's Choice Awards.

Each Lala is handpicked and the best of the best in the biz.

Unlike any other burlesque group, The Lalas bring more humor, audience interaction, fun and music to their shows and events.

Every performance is uniquely choreographed - no two are the same!

Burlesque has been around a looooooooong time and The Lalas take the art form to the next level with a focus on giving the audience a memorable time with plenty of comedy, jaw-dropping moments and shenanigans.

Please call Cove Haven Entertainment Resorts at (888) 963-3048 to more information, to purchase event tickets or to book your Pocono getaway!

ABOUT STATION AVENUE PRODUCTIONS

In its 40th year, Station Avenue Productions is a leading entertainment industry force. Station Avenue, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, produces events and coordinates entertainment opportunities for leading venues, non-profit organizations, corporate entities and community organizations throughout the United States, with a targeted focus on New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and California.

Led by award-winning entertainment industry veteran CJ DiRoma, Station Avenue is a leading entertainment industry event production firm, producing memorable entertainment experiences that achieve success in all key areas of event production. Visit @StationAvenue on Twitter or to speak with a member of the Station Avenue Team, call Station Avenue Productions today at 215-644-8171. To contact Station Avenue's CJ DiRoma for speaking engagements, media requests or for event production information, email cjdiroma@stationave.com.

View all events at Cove Haven: http://www.covepoconoresorts.com/entertainment.
End
Source:Asterism Group
Email:***@stationave.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The asterism* Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share