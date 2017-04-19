Why do I need a Gmail account for android market?

Nowadays, everyone is using android phone, and accessing each and everything from the phone only. So as Gmail, they use it!

Gmail account is the account that is of great need when it comes to the set up of an android device. So in case you are an android user and you wish to set your device properly then the first thing you have to do is you need to create a gmail account for your phone. So the process to set up the account is not that tough so in case you want to know the procedure of: You first of all need to visit the official site of the gmail. There you will see two options on the screen, One would say to sign up and other would say you to login. So you just need to go for the sign up option. There you need to fulfill some mandatory details like your personal details. Then you need to enter a valid gmail ID as well as a password of your choice for your account. So that you can use those credentials for the purpose of further managing the account. After that you just need to click on the sign up button and you are done.