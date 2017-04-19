News By Tag
Why do I need a Gmail account for android market?
Nowadays, everyone is using android phone, and accessing each and everything from the phone only. So as Gmail, they use it!
How to setup gmail in android, you need to follow the below written steps very carefully:
You first of all need to visit the official site of the gmail.
There you will see two options on the screen,
One would say to sign up and other would say you to login.
So you just need to go for the sign up option.
There you need to fulfill some mandatory details like your personal details
Then you need to enter a valid gmail ID as well as a password of your choice for your account.
So that you can use those credentials for the purpose of further managing the account.
After that you just need to click on the sign up button and you are done.
So this is simple process of doing so but just in case you are not able to do so then just contact the techies from the company.
