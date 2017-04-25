News By Tag
LawBid nominated for Supplier Innovation Award at the Legal Week Innovation Awards
The announcement follows a string of other nominations for innovation categories at national legal award ceremonies
As well as innovation, finalists were required to display expertise and professionalism, value for money, customer care and satisfaction and measurable success.
From the outset, LawBid has aimed to provide a quicker, simpler and more client focused way for everyday people to access legal services.
Undoubtedly, innovative technology and ideas are playing an increasingly prominent role throughout the legal sector, the team behind LawBid believe that clients, whether looking to remortgage their property or sell shares in their business, should benefit from this.
Speaking about the nomination, Kid Harwood, CEO of LawBid explained 'We are extremely proud to be recognised once again for the hard work we have put into LawBid.co.uk. In order to progress, the legal sector needs fresh ideas, innovative technologies and alternative business models. Receiving recognition from influential organisations such as Legal Week reassures us that LawBid, and the industry as a whole, is moving in the right direction'.
The announcement follows a string of nominations for innovation categories at several national legal award ceremonies. As finalists for the Law Firm Innovation Award at the Manchester Legal Awards and both the Innovation of the Year and the Supporting the Industry Award at the Modern Claims Awards 2017, it is clear that https://lawbid.co.uk/
