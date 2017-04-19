News By Tag
Urban Juice Create Illustrations For Young's Seafood
Urban Juice, graphic design studio Grimsby, create a series of illustrations for Young's Seafood.
The "Fishy Facts" illustrations are fun educational resources that have been designed for use in the classroom by primary school children. They are available to download on the brand new Young's Foodservice website.
Check out the illustrations on the Young's Foodservice website at http://www.youngsfoodservice.co.uk/
Urban Juice are experts in all styles of illustration and have many years experience creating illustrations that delight their clients.
If you are looking for highly skilled illustrators for a project you are working on, then Urban Juice are the graphic design studio for you.
Whether you are launching a new product and require detailed conceptual sketches or need illustrations for a book, for your website or for a greeting card, Urban Juice can help bring your ideas to life.
For more information about their illustration services, please visit the Urban Juice website at http://www.urban-
About Urban Juice Graphic Design Studio Grimsby:
With over fifty years combined graphic design experience they offer a comprehensive selection of graphic design services and have helped many clients including, Birds Eye, Buckton's, Center Parcs, CIMA (Chartered Institute of Management Accountants)
Their wide range of graphic design services includes:
- Graphic design and concept artwork
- Print and print management
- Website design and e-commerce
- Email marketing campaigns and social media
- Advertising and marketing
- All styles of illustration
- Professional studio photography
- Product packaging design
- Branding, corporate identity design and brand guidelines design
- Logo design
- Single sided and double sided business card design
- Stationery design, letterheads, compliment slips and envelope design
- Folder design and annual reports design
- Posters, postcards, A4 leaflets, A5 leaflets and flyer design
- Magazines, brochures and catalogue design
- Point of sale and exhibition materials design
- Banners, presentation foam boards and exhibition display stand design
- Pop-up and pull-up roller banner stand design
- Vehicle livery design
For further information about their graphic design services, or to request a competitive quote, please visit the Urban Juice website at http://www.urban-
