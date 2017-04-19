News By Tag
Ignite Selling Announces Strategic Partnership with Springboard International
Partnership enables both organizations to build sustainable, high-performing businesses for their customers
Ignite Selling, one of the world's foremost providers of sales training and consulting services and Springboard International, a business advisory company that helps its clients build, maintain, and grow high-performing organizations announced a strategic partnership. The partnership will combine Ignite Selling's expertise in sales training with Springboard International's exceptional organizational effectiveness programs to deliver management driven, employee inclusive, and stakeholder/
The partnership will provide mutual customers with comprehensive sales strategy development, team building, and individual coaching processes that will help organizations refocus on organizational effectiveness and sustainability. These programs will assist in driving improved interpersonal relationships and communication styles, which are crucial for supporting leadership and sales development programs.
About Ignite Selling
Ignite Selling is a global sales performance improvement company with over eight decades of combined experience in sales, sales coaching, and sales training. With strategic sales consulting and learning alignment approach, Ignite Selling designs custom programs that are unique to their customers' needs and enable them to achieve their specific business goals. Their programs use Interactive Learning Maps™ and Competitive Sales Simulations to give learners an engaging and relevant learning experience and prepare them for their real-world challenges.
About Springboard International
Springboard International is a business advisory company that helps its clients build, maintain, and grow high-performing organizations by bridging the gap between planning and execution by integrating the people, process, and strategy across your organization to get you where you need to go. The Springboard team has skill sets in three core practice areas: Organizational Effectiveness, Learning and Development, and Leadership and Coaching. For more information, visit http://springboardintl.com
Contact
Ignite Selling, Inc
***@gmail.com
