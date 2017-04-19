News By Tag
Wizard World To Screen Original 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' In Minneapolis, Midnight, Sat. May 6
'Transvestite Soup' Shadow Cast To Perform; Additional Shows Planned At Wizard World Events In 2017
Bostwick will also host a special VIP meet-and-greet at the Minneapolis Convention Center at 7 p.m. to preview the screening. Tickets for both the screening (general admission and VIP seating), commemorative t-shirts and VIP meet-and-greet are available in advance at www.wizardworld.com.
"Wizard World is excited to bring this all-time cult favorite to our fans in Minneapolis,"
"We are looking forward to bringing the original Rocky Horror Picture Show to Wizard World Comic Con," said Lou Adler, executive producer of the film. "It is a unique opportunity and a perfect match for both."
"'It's just a party, Janet!' Come and join me for a special screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show with the full Shadow Cast experience,"
In The Rocky Horror Picture Show, sweethearts Brad Majors (Bostwick) and Janet Weiss (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, visit the creepy home of eccentric Dr. Frank N Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist in search of a phone. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien). The film, famed for midnight showings, has been screened regularly since its September 1975 U.S. release, often with audiences in full costume playing out the scenes as they are shown.
The event will also feature a display of numerous items from the original movie, for an even more authentic experience for attendees. Among them are original costumes, original costume designs, handwritten song lyrics, scripts, contracts and behind-the-scenes photos, from the collection of Larry Viezel, noted Rocky Horror superfan, historian and collector.
Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis will feature Charlie Sheen ("Two and a Half Men," Platoon), Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman ("Doctor Who"), Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek"), Charisma Carpenter and Nicholas Brendon ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer"), and "The Monkees" duo of Peter Tork and Micky Dolenz and Bostwick among the all-star cast of celebrities scheduled to appear, May 5-7. The event marks Wizard World's fourth annual show in Cleveland and the fifth on Wizard World's 2017 calendar of 16 scheduled events.
Minneapolis will also feature an exciting array of activities, including non-stop live entertainment throughout extended evening hours, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities creators and more. Details to follow soon.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Minneapolis show hours are Friday, May 5, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.; and Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m. -4 p.m.
Wizard World is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character—and some never before dreamed—will roam the convention floor. The famed Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis Costume Contest will take place on Saturday night.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Comic Con Minneapolis, visit http://wizardworld.com/
