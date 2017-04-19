News By Tag
Russell Westbrook Named Hickok Belt(R) Award Winner for March 2017
Russell Westbrook: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER...recorded league's highest scoring triple-double in one game
Other finalists for the month of March in order of how the NSMA voters ranked them included: Dustin Johnson (golf), Sergei Bobrovsky (hockey), David Lemieux (boxing), Connor McDavid (hockey), Mitch Seavey (dog sled racing), Greg Vasile (skiing), Ryan Newman (auto racing), Marc Leishman (golf), Shaman Ghost with jockey Javier Castellano (horse racing).
His selection as the Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for the month of March 2017 recognizes Russell Westbrook as "the best of the best" in professional sports for the month and makes him the third candidate eligible to receive the overall Hickok Belt(R) Award for 2017, joining Tom Brady and Serena Williams.
