 
News By Tag
* @hickokbelt
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Rochester
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


Russell Westbrook Named Hickok Belt(R) Award Winner for March 2017

Russell Westbrook: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER...recorded league's highest scoring triple-double in one game
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook has been named the Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for the month of March 2017. Voting was conducted by a select panel of members of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). The voters selected Westbrook based on a month that saw him average 34.1 points, 10.5 rebounds and 11.1 assists per game. The highlight of the month was his record-breaking triple-double against the Orlando Magic on March 29 in which he finished with 57 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists - the league's highest scoring triple-double ever.

Other finalists for the month of March in order of how the NSMA voters ranked them included: Dustin Johnson (golf), Sergei Bobrovsky (hockey), David Lemieux (boxing), Connor McDavid (hockey), Mitch Seavey (dog sled racing), Greg Vasile (skiing), Ryan Newman (auto racing), Marc Leishman (golf), Shaman Ghost with jockey Javier Castellano (horse racing).

His selection as the Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for the month of March 2017 recognizes Russell Westbrook as "the best of the best" in professional sports for the month and makes him the third candidate eligible to receive the overall Hickok Belt(R) Award for 2017, joining Tom Brady and Serena Williams.

To learn more about the Hickok Belt(R) Award and its rich history, please visit www.hickokbelt.com.

News media: For more information, contact Tony Liccione at 585-964-3077 or info@hickokbelt.com.

Contact
Tony Liccione, Representative
***@hickokbelt.com
End
Source:Liccione Ebnterprises, Inc.
Email:***@hickokbelt.com
Tags:@hickokbelt
Industry:Sports
Location:Rochester - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Liccione Enterprises, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share