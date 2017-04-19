News By Tag
Home Builders Association of Durham, Orange & Chatham Counties Awards Local Scholarships
The HBADOC Foundation has awarded $262,000 to 246 area students over the last 20 years. The eight-member HBA Foundation Board of Directors works as a separate entity of the larger association, with three of these members having served since the inception of the Foundation. "Meeting these students, the future of our industry, is why I have served on this board for 20 years" states Michele Myers of M Squared Builders, the Secretary/Treasurer of the HBA Foundation. HBA CEO and Foundation Executive Director Holly Fraccaro shares, "I could not be more proud to serve the HBA of Durham, Orange and Chatham Counties and its Foundation. The charitable spirit of this association was the ultimate decision-making factor for me in accepting this position."
Key note speaker at the Spring Membership meeting was Dr. Todd Wirt, Superintendent of Orange County Schools. He delivered a touching and inspiring speech, sharing with the group that his father, after many years of working in shipyards, became a general contractor. Henry Warren, a longtime HBA member, gave an impromptu speech after all of the scholarship recipients received their awards. "Can I just say something?" Warren called out from his seat. "From the first time I assisted on the committee to evaluate the scholarship applications we received, I was blown away by the caliber of students who applied. Reading their essays has given me hope in the young people of our community."
Founded in 1962, the HBDOC is affiliated with the National Association of Home Builders and the North Carolina Home Builders Association. It has more than 600 members who are builders, developers, subcontractors, suppliers, and professionals in businesses related to residential construction. For more information, visit www.hbadoc.com or call 919.493.8899.
