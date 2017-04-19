 
Dentures in Easton Are Now More Affordable with the Help of ADS

The newest location of Affordable Dental Solutions in Easton has full dentures for only $495 per arch.
 
 
Dental implants, dentures, and more are available in Easton.
EASTON, Pa. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- While some dental offices may charge patients up to $5,000 for dentures, Affordable Dental Solutions (ADS) is bringing affordable full and partial dentures to Easton.

Full dentures start at only $495 per arch, while partial dentures start at only $595 per arch. No other area dentist offers quality dentures at such low prices.

However, even when costs are low, the experts at ADS promise that the quality of their dentures is high. The dental office has partnered with the nation's top manufacturers and has negotiated deals and discounts with them. These deals are then passed on to patients.

"At ADS, we believe that no patient should be turned away from the dental care he or she needs simply because costs are too high," explains Dr.Gary Greenberg, dentures professional at ADS.

Full and partial dentures aren't all ADS offers. Implant-retained dentures are also available in Easton and start at only $2,999. Affordable dental implants are also available. They start at only $2,000 and include the abutment and crown.

To learn more about the affordable dental solutions offered by the dentist in Easton, request an appointment today: http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/request-appointm...

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at http://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/

Source:Affordable Dental Solutions
Email:***@affordabledentalsolutions.com Email Verified
