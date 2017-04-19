 
Industry News





Valuater - The best business valuation tool an entrepreneur can get

No more expensive business valuations! The easiest and at the same time the most comprehensible tool to valuate your business, company or startup, is here and it's called Valuater.
 
 
COVENTRY, England - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Online Management Solutions the maker of Valuater, has launched a new website, a site aimed at calculating a business's value and helping entrepreneurs make decisions.

Whether you are looking to venture with another company or you need the current value of your business, Valuater is ideal for you! You can easily fill in the tools and get helpful answers. No professional knowledge needed, requires only some basic knowledge of your company. The uniqueness of Valuater lies in the fact that it's the easiest and at the same time the most comprehensible tool to evaluate your business, company or startup. The valuation process goes through 5 different stages in order to be as accurate as possible, and predicts over a period of 10 years.

The majority of businesses are looking for that kind of solutions all over the world. With Valuater many business owners and entrepreneurs will now be able to develop their business in a much safer way by minimizing the risk of making decisions without knowing their consequences.

Online Management Solutions is a United Kingdom based company aimed at providing help to businesses and entrepreneurs worldwide. They offer practical solutions through developing online products and services. The staff of Online Management Solutions is trained on providing services in order to establish and develop new entrepreneurial activities, as well as providing online services for businesses, and especially SMEs (small and medium enterprises). Learn more at: http://onlinemanagementsolutions.com/.

