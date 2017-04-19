Country(s)
Largest African Healthcare Congress To Drive Change in Healthcare Industry
These healthcare challenges will be addressed at the 7th annual Africa Health Exhibition & Congress with the intention of promoting global and regional initiatives throughout key African countries. As part of the event, leaders within the healthcare sector will meet to discuss investing in a sustainable healthcare future in Africa.
Africa Health, the continent's largest healthcare congress will run 13 CPD accredited conferences offering education on the latest medical and non-medical techniques, topics and trends. It is a leading platform for healthcare professionals and medical experts across Africa to collaborate and share insights to addressing the continent's specific healthcare needs. The discussions will cover a wide range of issues affecting the healthcare landscape, including; Africa's response to emerging health threats, managing health technology, building sustainable hospital infrastructure, maternal health, non-communicable diseases and controlling disease outbreaks.
Set to take place from 7-9 June 2017 at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, the event, hosted by Informa Life Sciences Exhibitions, brings together more than 9,000 healthcare professionals with near on 540 of the world's leading healthcare suppliers, manufacturers and service providers who will exhibit the latest developments in medical science.
The discussions will include a ministerial panel on cross-border cooperation and governance in healthcare investment, as well a strong focus on policy making and the support environment for greater access to medicine and health technology in Africa.
The event will host distinguished local and international speakers and industry leaders, who will touch on key issues affecting the healthcare sector, including;
· Providing substance use interventions within primary health care settings: a focus on the challenges and opportunities
· Household food security and obesity
· Developing comprehensive privately funded health ecosystems in Africa
· Quality improvement and accreditation in public sector facilities
"Rapid advancements in medical technology are shaping the healthcare landscape of the future," says Jamie Hill, Director at Informa Life Sciences Group Africa. "However, the over-riding challenge is determining how these advancements can be made accessible to developing countries on the continent."
Hill explains that the healthcare community is making significant strides in driving advancements to some of the most pressing issues facing the developing world. "Collaboration in the industry has become essential in order to ensure that the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are met – particularly in Africa."
All proceeds from the event will be donated to two local charities; Surgeons for Little Lives, and the Just Footprints Foundation.
Africa Health is supported by The Clinical Engineering Association of South Africa (CEASA), Public Health Association of South Africa (PHASA), The Council for Health Service Accreditation of Southern Africa (COHSASA), Southern African Health Technology Assessment Society (SAHTAS), CSSD Forums of South Africa (CFSA), International Federation for Medical and Biological Engineering (IFMBE - Clinical Engineering Division), the South African Medical Device Industry Association (SAMED) and the Gauteng Tourism Authority.
