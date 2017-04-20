 
Eliminate Need for Costly Fork Truck Driver Training Requirements

STURTEVANT, Wis. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Lift truck operators, even those who are trained and experienced, need to be routinely monitored in the workplace and, where necessary, retested or refresher trained to make sure they continue to operate lift trucks safely. This is an added cost for any company with fork trucks can add up. This cost is eliminated in a Fork Truck Free (FTF) environment, like those from Topper Industrial. Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV)s have all the safety elements embedded and are not subject to the mercurial nature of fork truck drivers.

Constant and costly training information about the safe operation of a forklift, should theoretically reduce damage. The theory is that knowledge results in a decrease of damage to products, machines, and facilities. The budget allocation for damage throughout the year and investigated reasons for the recorded accidents and damages, quickly drive the rationale for the North American FTF movement. The majority of instances could have been prevented with a safer AGV and mother/daughter cart operation.

Automation in the FTF environment ensures employees enjoy the work day without injury.  Reviewing additional benefits of FTF demonstrate it is worth the investment of time and money.

Since some FTF initiatives are partial, meaning there are still some fork trucks on the plant floor, regular refresher training ensures operators maintain good driving habits, learn new skills where appropriate, and reassesses abilities. Refresher training or retesting might also be appropriate where operators have not used trucks for some time, are occasional users, appear to have developed unsafe working practices, had an accident, or a near miss.


About Topper Industrial

For more than twenty years, Topper Industrial, (www.TopperIndustrial.com) based just outside of Milwaukee, WI, has been a leader in the material handling equipment industry. The company's product roster features industrial carts, conveyors, lifts, lifts & tilts, shipping racks, containers, casters, and cart components. From mother-daughter carts to quad steer carts to tilt carts and rotate carts, Topper's material handling solutions make delivering material line side more effective through more efficient practices. Topper Industrial has a team of experienced professional experts able to assess and provide the right product for all material handling equipment requirements.

Topper Industrial is a proud member of MHI. The Topper Industrial client roster includes Anderson Windows, Detroit Diesel, Honda, Kia Motors, Ford, Chrysler, Aramark, Johnson Controls, Whirlpool, and Caterpillar. Follow on Twitter @TopperInd. Call 800-529-0909.

