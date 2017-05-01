News By Tag
* Paas
* Cellular
* Mno
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
1oT now available in over 150 countries and unlocking its connectivity platform to MNOs
1oT is announcing three major upgrades to its service. Firstly, due to growing interest from developing countries, the company's cellular connectivity service has expanded to extra 50 countries and is now covering more than 150 countries worldwide. 1oT is one of the few aggregators in the world providing such broad coverage and partnering with most of the top mobile carriers worldwide. All this enables 1oT to combine endless custom pricing plans to meet every specific need of a global IoT device maker.
Secondly, as of 1st of May 2017, 1oT starts licensing its connectivity management platform to MNOs. The first white-label pilot project has successfully been carried out by one leading European MNO. The 1oT Terminal enables MNOs to address B2B & B2B2C business models and is an unavoidable tool for mobile operators to start monetising M2M connections and IoT services.
According to Märt Kroodo, the co-founder and CEO of 1oT, the 1oT Terminal is an essential bridge between MNOs and enterprises, helping MNOs to overcome key bottlenecks faced today: "MNOs are poorly positioned in providing contemporary end-user oriented IT solutions, customer experience and subscription management options for IoT device makers. Booming IoT evolution and downward trending mobile data prices are forcing MNOs to come up with value-adding services to protect their margin levels."
Broadly speaking, there are four major shortcomings in today's MNO service that the 1oT Terminal-as-
• Customer service and experience. No self-service based solutions for ordering, setting up and managing SIMs.
• Subscription billing and management. Lack of flexibility in billing mechanisms.
• Focus on colossal clients. IoT device makers' segment is more fragmented and often led by innovative SMEs (leaving connected cars aside).
• End-user oriented IT solutions. Today's IoT device maker is not just looking for cheap data prices, but is interested in receiving real-time information, controlling all its SIMs on self-service basis and integrating functions with its own applications and systems.
1oT undoubtedly covers basic functionalities that today's IoT device makers are looking from connectivity service, such as receiving real-time information about SIM sessions, detecting the location of SIMs, setting data limits and being able to integrate all functionalities with their systems & applications via API. Moreover, end-clients can set up notifications and alerts for detecting behavioural abnormalities with their SIMs. Research shows that the 1oT Terminal has saved end-clients 32% in mobile data traffic by applying notifications. From the administrative side of functionality, MNOs can set up custom pricing plans and fully automate billing for their end-clients.
According to Märt Kroodo, the effective, automated and self-service based management platform takes a huge weight off from labour intense operations and sets a strong support level for dropping mobile data prices. In addition to MNOs and MVNOs, the 1oT Terminal is also a good fit for high-data-volume clients providing full service to their end-clients.
Thirdly, the 1oT Terminal now holds many value-adding services and apps. Most importantly, the 1oT Terminal can be applied as a supreme platform of many other existing connectivity platforms. Marko Peterson, the co-founder and CTO of 1oT, brings an example: "The 1oT Terminal now enables its clients to integrate other SIMs from Cisco Jasper (https://www.jasper.com/
Looking ahead, 1oT is dedicated to be one of the first in the world to offer eSIM solutions in addition to ordinary SIM cards. It is estimated that within 2 years, most smart devices will be connected to the network through eSIM cards. Additionally, the company is closely monitoring the development of NB-IoT and LTE-M network technologies.
About 1oT
1oT (http://1ot.mobi/
About Mobi Solutions
Mobi Solutions is a mobile value-added services provider and developer which during its 15+ years of activity has brought numerous internationally successful telecommunications, IT, and mobile services to the market, for example Fortumo (https://fortumo.com/)
1oT Digital Press Kit & Photos
Read more from our blog:
http://1ot.mobi/
Contact
Märt Kroodo
***@1ot.mobi
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse