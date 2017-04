iWave presents Snapdragon 820 SBC powered with Qualcomm APQ8096 SoC

The Snapdragon 820 SBC powered with Qualcomm's APQ8096 SOC is a cost effective single board solution

-- iWave is pleased to announce the new Qualcomm APQ8096 powered Single Board Computer (SBC) named iW-RainboW-G25S. The Snapdragon 820 SBC powered with Qualcomm's APQ8096 SOC is a cost effective single board solution ideally suitable for high end embedded computing applications that require high processing power, graphics and multimedia capabilities.The Qualcomm APQ8096 SOC incorporates 64-bit Quad Kryo Snapdragon 820 CPU, among which are Dual Kryo cores Gold cluster @ 2.15 GHz and Dual Kryo cores Silver cluster @ 1.6 GHz. It also includes Adreno 530 3D Graphics @ 624MHz, H.265 4K60 decode, 4K30 encode and Qualcomm Hexagon DSP @ 825MHz.The APQ8096 SBC supports 3GB LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB eMMC by default with on board 802.11ac Wi-Fi, BT4.1 and the GPS. This Snapdragon 820 Single Board Computer comes with Android Marshmallow OS support and a compact form factor of 56mm x 50mm.The high performance APQ8096 board brings new opportunities for developing variety of multimedia centric applications such as Video analytics, Connected home & Entertainment, Augmented & Virtual Reality ( http://www.syedusman.com/ ), High end wearables, 4K Digital signage, 4K camera, Location based services, infrastructure management, indoor navigation, Unmanned Aerial vehicles etc.Following are the specifications of Qualcomm APQ8096 powered Single Board Computer (SBC):Qualcomm APQ8096o 64-bit Quad Kryo coreo Adreno 530 3D Graphics @624MHzo H.265 4K60 decode, 4K30 encodeo Qualcomm Hexagon DSPo PM8996 PMICo PMI8996 Chargero 3GB LPDDR4 (Expandable to 6GB)o 32GB eMMC (Expandable to 128GB)o Micro SD Sloto 802.11ac Wi-Fi + BT moduleo WGR7640 GPSo USB3.0 Type-C Connector (Optional)o USB2.0 Micro AB Connectoro WCD9335 Audio Codeco Audio In/Out Jacko Micro HDMI Connectoro MIPI CSI x 4 laneso MIPI DSI x 2 laneso I2C x 3 Portso Tactile Switch x 3o Console debug headero 3.7V Li-ion Battery connectoro 5V Input through USB Micro ABo -20°C to +85°Co 56mm x 50mmo Android MarshmallowGo to the following link to see NXP i.MX 6 series CPU based product updates: http://www.iwavesystems.com/ qualcomm-snapdragon- 820-apq80... For further information or enquiries please write to mktg@iwavesystems.com or contact our Regional Partners.