iWave presents Snapdragon 820 SBC powered with Qualcomm APQ8096 SoC
The Snapdragon 820 SBC powered with Qualcomm's APQ8096 SOC is a cost effective single board solution
The Qualcomm APQ8096 SOC incorporates 64-bit Quad Kryo Snapdragon 820 CPU, among which are Dual Kryo cores Gold cluster @ 2.15 GHz and Dual Kryo cores Silver cluster @ 1.6 GHz. It also includes Adreno 530 3D Graphics @ 624MHz, H.265 4K60 decode, 4K30 encode and Qualcomm Hexagon DSP @ 825MHz.
The APQ8096 SBC supports 3GB LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB eMMC by default with on board 802.11ac Wi-Fi, BT4.1 and the GPS. This Snapdragon 820 Single Board Computer comes with Android Marshmallow OS support and a compact form factor of 56mm x 50mm.
The high performance APQ8096 board brings new opportunities for developing variety of multimedia centric applications such as Video analytics, Connected home & Entertainment, Augmented & Virtual Reality (http://www.syedusman.com/
Following are the specifications of Qualcomm APQ8096 powered Single Board Computer (SBC):
· SOC: Qualcomm APQ8096
o 64-bit Quad Kryo core
o Adreno 530 3D Graphics @624MHz
o H.265 4K60 decode, 4K30 encode
o Qualcomm Hexagon DSP
· Power Management:
o PM8996 PMIC
o PMI8996 Charger
· Memory:
o 3GB LPDDR4 (Expandable to 6GB)
o 32GB eMMC (Expandable to 128GB)
o Micro SD Slot
· Communication:
o 802.11ac Wi-Fi + BT module
o WGR7640 GPS
o USB3.0 Type-C Connector (Optional)
o USB2.0 Micro AB Connector
· Audio/Video Features:
o WCD9335 Audio Codec
o Audio In/Out Jack
o Micro HDMI Connector
· 30P Connector:
o MIPI CSI x 4 lanes
o MIPI DSI x 2 lanes
o I2C x 3 Ports
· Miscellaneous Features:
o Tactile Switch x 3
o Console debug header
· Power Supply:
o 3.7V Li-ion Battery connector
o 5V Input through USB Micro AB
· Temperature support:
o -20°C to +85°C
· Form Factor:
o 56mm x 50mm
· OS Support:
o Android Marshmallow
For further information or enquiries please write to mktg@iwavesystems.com or contact our Regional Partners.
