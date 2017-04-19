 
April 2017





iWave presents Snapdragon 820 SBC powered with Qualcomm APQ8096 SoC

The Snapdragon 820 SBC powered with Qualcomm's APQ8096 SOC is a cost effective single board solution
 
 
BANGALORE, India - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- iWave is pleased to announce the new Qualcomm APQ8096 powered Single Board Computer (SBC) named iW-RainboW-G25S. The Snapdragon 820 SBC powered with Qualcomm's APQ8096 SOC is a cost effective single board solution ideally suitable for high end embedded computing applications that require high processing power, graphics and multimedia capabilities.

The Qualcomm APQ8096 SOC incorporates 64-bit Quad Kryo Snapdragon 820 CPU, among which are Dual Kryo cores Gold cluster @ 2.15 GHz and Dual Kryo cores Silver cluster @ 1.6 GHz. It also includes Adreno 530 3D Graphics @ 624MHz, H.265 4K60 decode, 4K30 encode and Qualcomm Hexagon DSP @ 825MHz.

The APQ8096 SBC supports 3GB LPDDR4 RAM and 32GB eMMC by default with on board 802.11ac Wi-Fi, BT4.1 and the GPS. This Snapdragon 820 Single Board Computer comes with Android Marshmallow OS support and a compact form factor of 56mm x 50mm.

The high performance APQ8096 board brings new opportunities for developing variety of multimedia centric applications such as Video analytics, Connected home & Entertainment, Augmented & Virtual Reality (http://www.syedusman.com/), High end wearables, 4K Digital signage, 4K camera, Location based services, infrastructure management, indoor navigation, Unmanned Aerial vehicles etc.

Following are the specifications of Qualcomm APQ8096 powered Single Board Computer (SBC):

·         SOC: Qualcomm APQ8096

o    64-bit Quad Kryo core

o    Adreno 530 3D Graphics @624MHz

o    H.265 4K60 decode, 4K30 encode

o    Qualcomm Hexagon DSP

·         Power Management:

o    PM8996 PMIC

o    PMI8996 Charger

·         Memory:

o    3GB LPDDR4 (Expandable to 6GB)

o    32GB eMMC (Expandable to 128GB)

o    Micro SD Slot

·         Communication:

o    802.11ac Wi-Fi + BT module

o    WGR7640 GPS

o    USB3.0 Type-C Connector (Optional)

o    USB2.0 Micro AB Connector

·         Audio/Video Features:

o    WCD9335 Audio Codec

o    Audio In/Out Jack

o    Micro HDMI Connector

·         30P Connector:

o    MIPI CSI x 4 lanes

o    MIPI DSI x 2 lanes

o    I2C x 3 Ports

·         Miscellaneous Features:

o    Tactile Switch x  3

o    Console debug header

·         Power Supply:

o    3.7V Li-ion Battery connector

o    5V Input through USB Micro AB

·         Temperature support:

o    -20°C to +85°C

·         Form Factor:

o    56mm x 50mm

·         OS Support:

o    Android Marshmallow

Go to the following link to see NXP i.MX 6 series CPU based product updates:http://www.iwavesystems.com/qualcomm-snapdragon-820-apq80...

For further information or enquiries please write to mktg@iwavesystems.com or contact our Regional Partners.

iWave Systems Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
08026683700
usmans@iwavesystems.com
