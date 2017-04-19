News By Tag
Imprivata Demonstrates Comprehensive Healthcare Security solutions at e-Health Week
Olympia Exhibition Centre, London, Wed 3rd - Thurs 4th May 2017, Stand 250
Imprivata OneSign gives clinicians No Click Access® to clinical administrative applications by replacing passwords with a single badge tap or swipe of a fingerprint, saving time for the clinician and allowing them to focus more on patient care. When measured this can save clinicians 45 minutes per shift, releasing valuable time back to patient care. Imprivata Confirm ID provides a single, centralised solution that enables users to access and transact patient health information securely and conveniently across clinical applications and medical devices, ensuring that sensitive patient data is protected.
Imprivata PatientSecure uses palm vein biometric information to create a direct match between individual patients and their unique medical records across disparate systems. It stops patient misidentification errors at the source and prevents the creation of duplicate medical records, providing a safer, streamlined and more modern patient experience. Once identified using Imprivata PatientSecure, the patient's medical records are accessible to the care team immediately, ensuring that the best possible care can be delivered.
Imprivata will also demonstrate integrations with a range of connected medical devices including:
· Alphatron Mobile intelligent careStation (AMiS) where Imprivata Confirm ID provides fast authentication to unlock the medication drawers with the tap of a proximity card or swipe of a fingertip. This enables medication to be administered faster, providing extra levels of security without disrupting patient care or introducing inefficiencies to the clinical workflow.
· Philips IntelliVue MP5SC spot check monitor, which integrated with Imprivata Confirm ID enables fast authentication with the tap of a badge, replacing manual entry of usernames and passwords.
Carina Edwards, Senior Vice President Customer Experience at Imprivata commented; "The UK e-health Week event attracts a wide audience of specialists, clinicians, commissioners and senior healthcare leaders. It is a great opportunity for us to demonstrate our solutions that aim to make cybersecurity as easy as possible for both clinicians and patients across the many different devices that are used to access medical records in healthcare settings. Patients can rest assured that their sensitive personal information is kept safe at all times."
By providing a comprehensive platform for single sign-on, authentication management, and positive patient identification, Imprivata is able to enhance and streamline clinical workflows, making access to patient information seamless, accurate, and much quicker.
To learn more about Imprivata solutions visit; www.imprivata.co.uk
About e-Health Week
Now in its third year, e-Health Week is devoted to the people and organisations that use the power of IT to transform health and care, attracting more than 3000 delegates.
Hosted by HIMSS, a global, not-for-profit organisation working in e-health for more than 50 years, and BCS - the Chartered Institute for IT; the e-Health Week agenda is developed with the support of NHS England and NHS Digital. The event includes plenary discussions, informative workshops and practical tutorials. For more information, please visit: http://ukehealthweek.com/
About Imprivata
Imprivata®, the healthcare IT security company, enables healthcare globally to access, communicate, and transact patient information securely and conveniently. The Imprivata platform addresses critical compliance and security challenges while improving productivity and the patient experience.
For more information please visit: www.imprivata.co.uk (http://www.imprivata.com)
