Elaf Group successfully hosts 2017 Indian Food Festival at Elaf Jeddah Hotel Red Sea Mall

-- April 25, 2017 - The Elaf Group, a SEDCO Holding Group company and a leading provider of travel, tourism and hospitality services, recently concluded the latest edition of the Indian Food Festival at the Elaf Jeddah Hotel Red Sea Mall in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. H.E. Mohammed Noor Rahman Sheikh, Consul General of India to the KSA inaugurated the food festival in the presence of Ziyad Bin Mahfouz, President and CEO of Elaf Group; Abdullah Bakri, Vice President of Elaf Hotels Company; consul generals of several countries; Indian consuls; senior officials from the Elaf Group; and other leading dignitaries from the Saudi and Indian communities.Organised in collaboration with the Consulate General of India (CGI) to the KSA and the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), the hospitality, retail and education arm of the Government of India under the Ministry of Tourism, the fourth edition of the festival was a tremendous success with several guests partaking in it to relish delicacies from different parts of the country. Elaf Group has specially flown in three renowned ITDC chefs from India who demonstrated their culinary skills during the four-day festival.Bin Mahfouz said: "The KSA's tourism industry continues to achieve year-on-year growth and we see a tremendous potential in the tourism and hospitality sectors in the near future. The Elaf Group strongly support this robust growth through its innovative strategies such as food festivals to ensure that both industries position themselves as key contributors to the country's non-oil economy.The Indian Food Festival 2017 was in line with our efforts to showcase our commitment to offer unique yet authentic Indian cuisine with the Elaf Group's professional touch, reinforcing the company's leading role in Saudi Arabia's booming tourism and hospitality sectors.""The 2017 Indian Food Festival concluded on a successful note which saw several guests partaking in the celebration of Indian cuisine. We extend our thanks to H.E. Sheikh for his presence as well as former consuls general of India to Saudi Arabia, H.E. Mubarak and H.E. Faiz Kidwai for helping us initiate this festival. Lastly, we are thankful to our chefs and their team at the Elaf Jeddah Hotel Red Sea Mall for preparing a gastronomic menu which was highly appreciated by our guests. We promise to continue with this tradition in the coming years and look forward to organise food festivals from other countries too," concluded Bakri.