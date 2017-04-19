News By Tag
MobileRepairs4U Starts Quick and Affordable iPhone Screen Repairs
A professional company dealing with quick and reasonably priced iPhone screen repairs.
A broken mobile phone, especially if it is an iPhone, can make the user feel as if it's the end of the world, but it does not have to be. As long as there are top-notch companies providing quick and affordable iPhone screen repairs are there, a proud iPhone user doesn't have to panic.
MobileRepairs4U is one such leading and highest rated iPhone repair company that has been gone out of the way in fixing not only iPhones (all models), but other Android-based devices as well.
Established more than a decade ago, they have immensely grown to be a respected and trusted company that has built their business largely through word of mouth. The services provided by them are simply beyond compare when it's about high quality parts or providing an optimum solution at a competitive rate.
They pride themselves in being one of the oldest Mobile Phone repair companies that have come a long way from where they began. Proudly serving customers all over the UK, their iPhone screen repairs have been recognised for being affordable and result-oriented. In fact, they have made the process of logging the fault an effortless and a quick affair for their customers all over the UK.
Any customer with a shattered iPhone screen has to complete the fault form on their website. Once done, MobileRepairs4U will email a returns label to the customer so he can send the broken device to this leading iPhone screen repair company.
Why hire MobileRepairs4U?
Same day and fast mobile phone repairs is one of the core deliveries served by MobileRepairs4U to its UK customers so they can get their device reinstated to its original working condition. Their highly trained, experienced and qualified technicians understand that any customer facing issues with their iPhone wants to get the device fixed as soon as possible.
Keeping this in mind, the experts carry out a quick and reliable repair on a faulty or broken iPhone using high quality parts that have gone through extensive in-house testing process prior to being used.
That's not all!
They also provide a 12-Months warranty on most of their iPhone screen repairs and other repairs as well. If any of the repaired parts becomes faulty within the first 12 months after the repair's been performed, the industry experts will either repair or replace the affected part free of charge.
Moreover, they offer a free postage service (which consist of free printable postage label so the customer can send the device to them, and Royal Mail Tracked returns. Other than providing insurance, this service allows users to track their device location.
MobileRepairs4U also serves its customers with a No Fix, No Fee policy. In the event they are not able to repair the iPhone, the repair cost will be fully refunded to the customer.
For more info visit at https://www.mobilerepairs4u.co.uk/
Contact
Peter James
2038026949
***@instaserv.in
