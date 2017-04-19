News By Tag
Thismo Messenger Comes Up With A Messenger For Customer Retention
The german startup thismo messenger simplifies customer communication by combining all relevant messenger services in a consistent system.
Today, a new level of communication is reached because messaging has become the new standard in talking to friends and family – so why not to businesses, too? According to an international study, over 5 billion users own a mobile phone, of these 2 billion use messaging and the other still communicate via SMS. Facebook Messenger announced this week, that they recorded over 1.2 billion monthly active users. Therefore, it is becoming increasingly important for companies to use messaging to talk and connect with their clients and stakeholders.
The consistent solution of thismo allows companies to get in touch with their customers in many different messaging channels with a minimized effort. Tassilo Bestler, founder and CEO of thismo messenger, explains: "This means a considerable simplification for companies. Customers are now using a great number of different messaging services, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and SMS. With a selective integration of individual messaging channels, a sufficient solution for all customers can't be given. "
Businesses using thismo, are reachable via Facebook Page and Messenger, SMS as well as in the mobile app of thismo messenger itself. An integration into the business websites, similar to live chat tools is available, too. Soon, also WhatsApp and Amazon's Alexa will be integrated for a large selection of messaging services that can be managed at once.
About thismo messenger
thismo messenger is usable in many different industries like the hotel business or retail sector and enables companies to communicate with their customers by messaging easily. Thereby companies are able to make their services and offers available for clients, convenient and mobile. Besides booking and appointment requests, thismo messenger can also be used for reservations, customer service or even job applications.
www.thismo.com
thismo messenger briefly explained:
https://youtu.be/
Tassilo Bestler
+49 711 47704360
pr@thismo.com
