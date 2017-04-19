News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Rising Prevalence of Eye Disorders Driving Indian Ophthalmoscope Market
"The increasing incidences of eye disorders is the major factor, driving the ophthalmoscope Devices Market", says RNCOS
Amongst these cataract is the most common cause of blindness. India houses highest percentage of cataract population of the world as well as high cataract prevalence rate. Growing cataract patient pool is expected to generate huge revenues in the total ophthalmoscope market. According to our report, "Indian Ophthalmoscope Market Outlook 2022", surgeons typically use foldable indirect ophthalmoscopes and ophthalmic viscoelastic devices with either SICS or phacoemulsification.
Retinal disease is the second-leading cause of blindness in India, fuelled in part by high incidences of myopia. Glaucoma is another major disease affecting Indian population. The prevalence of these diseases is higher among population having lower socio‐economic status. Also, the prevalence is significantly higher in rural and backward areas. Consequently, screenings of such disorders require the application of direct and indirect ophthalmoscope, thereby, driving the demand for ophthalmoscopes in India. In addition, enhanced awareness for eye-related diseases and their procedures have fuelled the demand for ophthalmoscope in Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities, across the country.
Additional factors that are anticipated to boost India's ophthalmoscope market growth include an upsurge in dietary change-related eye diseases and improved access to care.
For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/
Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/
ABOUT RNCOS
RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.
Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse