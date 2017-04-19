'Business for Better' attracts participation from 19 UAE-based universities

The Western Union Foundation & Al Ansari Exchange team up for a combined contribution of AED 365,000 to support the program

-- UAE, April 25, 2017 - Students and graduates from nineteen different universities in the UAE have confirmed their participation in the Business for Better competition, an initiative supported by The Western Union Company and Al Ansari Exchange, the UAE-based foreign exchange and worldwide money transfer company, to support young people with knowledge, experience and resources necessary to launch innovative ideas into start-ups and sustainable businesses. The Western Union Foundation and Al Ansari Exchange contributed a total of AED 365,000 to support the program and the winner's projects resulting from this unique competition.The applications for participation in this year's Business for Better competition have been received from Abu Dhabi University; Ajman University; Al Dar University College; American University in Dubai; American University of Ras Al Khaimah; American University of Sharjah; Amity University Dubai; BITS Pilani – Dubai Campus; British University in Dubai; Heriot-Watt University Dubai; Manipal University, Dubai; Murdoch University Dubai; New York University Abu Dhabi; Paris-Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi; United Arab Emirates University; University of Bolton, Ras Al Khaimah Campus; University of Dubai; University of Sharjah; and University of Wollongong in Dubai. All participants are required to complete a series of workshops, following which the shortlisted submissions will be given the opportunity to pitch their proposals for prizes.Hatem Sleiman, Regional Vice President Middle East, Western Union, said: "The Western Union Foundation, is dedicated to creating a better world with greater access to education and economic opportunity. The Business for Better program helps young people in the UAE to develop their skills for innovation and entrepreneurship. We are pleased to see such a strong level of interest to participate from the students and graduates of the leading academic institutions in the country."Rashed Ali Al Ansari, General Manager, Al Ansari Exchange, said: "Our support to Business for Better reflects our commitment to community support and is aligned with our corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. The UAE plays a leading role in the region's innovation drive and it does not come as a surprise to us to see how inspired those applicants are to making a difference in the communities they live in."Business for Better is organized in collaboration with the American University of Sharjah. It has strategic partnerships with Crescent Enterprises and Kanaan Advocates and Legal Consultants. It is also sponsored by All Prints Distributors and Publishers, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), and Petrofac International Ltd. and is supported by Sheraa Sharjah, StartAD, and Wamda.More information on Business for Better is regularly updated on www.businessforbetter.ae.