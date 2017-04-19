InfiNet Wireless 8th International Partner Conference Highlights Success of Growing Team

Middle East business grows 22% YOY driven by demand in service provision and video surveillance market sectors

-- Dubai, United Arab Emirates – InfiNet Wireless, the global leader in fixed broadband wireless solutions for Mobile operators, Internet service providers, video surveillance and public safety solutions, recently held its 8International Partners Conference in sunny Colombo, Sri Lanka.Bringing together 72 attendees from over 25 countries, the two-day conference, with a mix of presentations, success stories, practical workshops and team-building activities, gave the InfiNet team an opportunity to share its financial results for 2016, global strategy for 2017 as well as some exciting new product developments. It also gave several partners a chance to showcase some of their successful implementations and share best practices.In his keynote address to attendees, Kamal Mokrani, Global Vice President, InfiNet Wireless said, "2016 was another strong year for us as we managed to grow 16% year-on-year. The Middle East outperformed most other regions, growing at over 22%, and today is our second biggest market behind the CIS region. Despite the slowdown in several Middle East economies, driven by low oil prices and political unrest, we continue to see strong demand for our solutions in the service provision and video surveillance market sectors. Last year, we won several high-profile projects, most notably with Umniah in Jordan, where we deployed hundreds of links to seamlessly connect enterprises of all sizes across the entire country, as well as with Khushhali Bank in Pakistan where wireless solutions have significantly improved the reliability of the bank's inter-branch transactions and communications."In his presentation highlighting some recent product developments, Andrey Koynov, Chief Technology Officer at InfiNet Wireless, said, "InfiNet has always been a technology-first company. We made some significant investments in R&D in the past 18 months or so, effectively doubling the size of our team. The net result of this investment is the launch of a few brand new products, as well as several product improvements made to our existing platforms, headlined by the release of the industry-leading, carrier grade, point-to-point solution InfiLINK XG 1000. This particular wireless solution is able to provide throughputs of up to 1 Gigabit per second over the air in 5 GHz license-free frequency bands, effectively doubling the capacity of InfiNet's previous highest performance product, the InfiLINK XG.""Looking ahead, we are working on a proprietary point-to-point solution that combines the best features of our existing products and will allow us to offer significant benefits to our end users, with almost perfect nLOS and NLOS performance,"continued Andrey.On the final night of the conference, InfiNet hosted a gala dinner where they recognized several partners for their contributions in 2016."Our partners are central to our growth strategy - while we have the technology, our partners have the local market knowledge, feet on the ground and relationships that are vital to our success. This yearly conference, is not only a great platform for us to showcase our latest innovations but more importantly, it is an opportunity for us to thank our partners and customers for their loyalty and support, and strengthen old relationships and forge new ones," concluded Dmitry Okorokov, Chief Executive Officer at InfiNet Wireless.