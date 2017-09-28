 
Industry News





Defence Exports 2017 : A spotlight on Italy

SMi's Defence Exports 2017 Conference moves to Rome with support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ministry of Economic Development and Leonardo.
 
 
LONDON - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- As Italy continues to become a key player in the global arms trade, SMi Group's 12th annual Defence Exports will take place in Rome on the 27th and 28th of September.

Bringing insights and support from high-level representatives of government and industry on best practices and compliance strategies, the conference will feature three key presentations from the host nation including:

·     The National Authority of Armament Licensing and Controls - UAMA: An Overview of Exports & Imports
Minister Plenipotentiary Francesco Azzarello, Director, National Authority - UAMA (Armament Licensing and Controls) - Italian Ministry for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

·     Italian Regulations and Controls on Dual-Use Items: Ensuring efficient management of dual use items
Dr Massimo Cipolletti, Head of Unit, Dual Use Items, Commercial Embargoes and Chemical Weapons, Directorate General for International Trade Policy, Italian Ministry of Economic Development

·     Compliance with Export Control Laws: A Multinational Corporation's Experience
Pierfilippo Rossetti, Head of Trade Compliance, Legal, Corporate Affairs and Compliance, Leonardo

Our host nation speakers join an international line-up of government experts who will provide updates on regulatory developments, as well as industry pioneers who will explore strategies and best practice for compliance.

The complete roster of speakers and their presentations can be found on www.defence-exports.com/prlog.

Defence Exports 2017 will look at how regulation controls such as ITAR, EAR, ECR and Dual-Use are affecting European and Global compliance; crucial updates on the Wassenaar Arrangement, AAT; as well as exploring how to combat some of the challenges of the 21st century such as cloud, IT and electronic-data, export violation due to weak cyber security plans.

For those interested to attend, registration is now live at www.defence-exports.com/prlog. Early Bird discounts apply.

12th DEFENCE EXPORTS CONFERENCE
27-28 September 2017
Crowne Plaza Rome, St Peter's, Rome, Italy
www.defence-exports.com/prlog

---ENDS---

Contact Information:

For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk. For sponsorship and exhibition details, contact Sadia Malick on smalick@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
End
Source:SMi Group
Email:***@smi-online.co.uk
Posted By:***@smi-online.co.uk Email Verified
Phone:+442078276000
