Defence Exports 2017 : A spotlight on Italy
SMi's Defence Exports 2017 Conference moves to Rome with support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ministry of Economic Development and Leonardo.
Bringing insights and support from high-level representatives of government and industry on best practices and compliance strategies, the conference will feature three key presentations from the host nation including:
· The National Authority of Armament Licensing and Controls - UAMA: An Overview of Exports & Imports
Minister Plenipotentiary Francesco Azzarello, Director, National Authority - UAMA (Armament Licensing and Controls) - Italian Ministry for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation
· Italian Regulations and Controls on Dual-Use Items: Ensuring efficient management of dual use items
Dr Massimo Cipolletti, Head of Unit, Dual Use Items, Commercial Embargoes and Chemical Weapons, Directorate General for International Trade Policy, Italian Ministry of Economic Development
· Compliance with Export Control Laws: A Multinational Corporation's Experience
Pierfilippo Rossetti, Head of Trade Compliance, Legal, Corporate Affairs and Compliance, Leonardo
Our host nation speakers join an international line-up of government experts who will provide updates on regulatory developments, as well as industry pioneers who will explore strategies and best practice for compliance.
The complete roster of speakers and their presentations can be found on www.defence-
Defence Exports 2017 will look at how regulation controls such as ITAR, EAR, ECR and Dual-Use are affecting European and Global compliance; crucial updates on the Wassenaar Arrangement, AAT; as well as exploring how to combat some of the challenges of the 21st century such as cloud, IT and electronic-data, export violation due to weak cyber security plans.
For those interested to attend, registration is now live at www.defence-
12th DEFENCE EXPORTS CONFERENCE
27-28 September 2017
Crowne Plaza Rome, St Peter's, Rome, Italy
www.defence-
