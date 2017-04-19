News By Tag
Brandler London launches new website!
LONDON – Chris Brandler and his company Brandler London are launching their new website at www.brandler.london on the 25th of April, 2017, to showcase their growing portfolio of bespoke reclaimed wood designs created in their London workshop.
Most notably, the new website will contain Brandler London's inaugural blog post that features an in-depth look at the property they designed and developed, with Coupdeville Architects, which is now the home of British Olympian Tom Daly. The blog will continue to offer more focused looks at specific projects, behind the scenes looks at their south west London workshop, and the history of their century-old reclaimed wood materials.
The site will also display a comprehensive portfolio of their work in reclaimed wood that values material and craftsmanship above all else. The portfolio includes work within the categories of kitchens, wardrobes, furniture, interior architecture, commercial work, as well as property development.
Announcements of Brandler London's press coverage will also be published on the new website. For example, their Skeleton Rooms kitchen was featured on the cover of Elle Decoration Kitchens Vol II, for their April 2017 issue and their Kempshott Road bespoke door was featured in the cover story of Living Etc's March 2017 issue.
As new blog posts, projects, and press articles are added to the website, followers of the company's work will be notified via their new social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.
The website was a labour of love, developed over the last few months with web designer Polly Playford and web developer 3ELEVEN Digital.
Chris Brandler says: "We work so hard on the craftsmanship and attention to detail on our projects that we wanted that same care to be reflected in our online presence. We think this website will offer people who are interested in our work and interested in using reclaimed wood a chance to see what's possible. These materials are weathered and full of character yet they can feel right at home in a sleek and modern space."
About the design, Polly Playford says: "I wanted a full bleed image to be the first thing you see when you arrive on the home page. The photos sell the product, so it they had to feature prominently. The moving navigation bar allowed the space for the hero image and added a dynamic transition. I wanted to reduce the number of clicks needed to get to the content by using a continuous scroll. It makes the site easier to browse for those users without a particular direction."
You can fiind the new website at http://www.brandler.london .
Brandler London is a bespoke joinery company specialising in the use of reclaimed wood. The company began crafting projects with reclaimed wood in 2012, as part of an off shoot of the Buy & Build House property development business. Brandler London is the new trading name of the bespoke furniture division operating under the umbrella of Buy & Build House Ltd.
