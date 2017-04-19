News By Tag
The advantages of hiring a photo booth for your wedding
DARE TO DO SOMETHING DIFFERENT
Every year over 8000 weddings take place in Northern Ireland and while your guests won't attend them all (obviously), they'll probably attend quite a few. A lot of these weddings while have many things in common… there will be cake and dancing, but what they won't all have, is a Roxbury Photo Booth (which is a shame, really!).
UNRIVALLED ENTERTAINMENT
With a wealth of never before seen props and simply fabulous backdrops, (hello gold sequins!) stand back, watch and prepare to be amazed as guests make a bolt for the photo booth at your wedding reception. Photo booths offer hours of unrivalled entertainment and we're always so amazed to see people coming back time and time again, proving Roxbury is anything but boring. Hearing your guests laugh is definitely one of the best thrills achieved, and it's good clean fun for all ages.
GET IN ON THE ACTION
A photo booth is a fantastic way to socialise with your guests and make them really feel like a part of your wedding as you capture great memories together and spend time with your fellow party guests. Plus, while we're not ones to dish sugared almonds, your guests will definitely thank you for providing a welcome alternative to the norm, with their personalised print serving as a constant reminder of your special day.
GET GUESTS TALKING
Let's face it… it can be a little awkward if not everyone knows each other, but a photo booth is the perfect ice breaker for getting conversation flowing and guests interacting with each other. It's exciting to see a wedding party in full flow with everyone chatting and enjoying themselves and a photo booth definitely provides that thrill!
A FAVOURITE FAVOUR
PROFESSIONAL STANDARD PHOTOGRAPHS
Just because it's a photo booth doesn't mean we're going to skimp on quality. All the way from America, our Roxbury photo booth is one of the best in the business, so expect high quality, professional prints from your time in the booth! Plus, they can be shared on social media and can even be turned into animated gifs. Fancy!
THE PERFECT REMINDER
Your prints can be collated to create a beautiful album of prints, to serve as a perfect reminder of just how much your guests enjoyed your wedding. Plus, these instant photos will keep you amused while you wait on your wedding album.
