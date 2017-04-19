News By Tag
Dassault Aviation's JV with Reliance Aerostructure Gets Approval from CCI
In the last 60 years, the Rafale and Falcon-Maker have delivered over 8000 military and civil aircrafts to over 90 countries. They are also well-equipped to offer recognized know-how and experience in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft. Reliance Infrastructure, on the other hand, is one the top infra companies in India that has shown staggering growth in the last few years. The company is developing projects through diverse Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) in potential sectors such as Power, Roads, and Metro Rail in the infrastructure space and the defence sector.
Reliance Group had signed a strategic partnership with Dassault Aviation of France (Rafale) in October'16 to execute the largest defence offset contract, which was valued up to Rs. 30,000 crore. This step was subsequent to the time when Dassault Aviation signed a contract with India to supply 36 Rafale fighter aircrafts for Rs 60,000 crore with 50% offset clause.
The execution of offset clause will bring in the largest FDI in Indian defence sector. The company statement also expressed that it is expected to be more than 10 times the total FDI in entire defence sector in India in last 10 years.
This is the first time an Indian company got a major stake in the high technology domain in defence sector. This step will create a large support eco-system, integrating 300-400 small and medium scale Indian companies.
