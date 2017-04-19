 
News By Tag
* Best School in Noida
* Inter School Cricket Tourney
* Best Cricket Infrastructure
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


Billabong High International School hosts Inter-School U-16 Cricket Tournament

 
 
Day 1_Toss Pic_a
Day 1_Toss Pic_a
NOIDA, India - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Billabong High International School, Noida (BHIS Noida) humbly announces the onset of second season of the "T20 Billabong High International Inter School Cricket Tournament" (Under 16 Boys Category) 2017. It is a 6-day cricket series to inspire the young sportsmen and applaud the best.

The tournament started on 24th April and will end on 29th April 2017 with the closing ceremony announcing the winners. The school believes and envisions to promote cricket at grassroots level, offer competitive exposure to promising cricketing talents in Noida schools and continue unearthing good cricketing talent.

Ms. Sharmila Chatterjee, Principal of BHIS & KK Noida said, "We are proud to host the second season of such one of a kind cricket tournament where more & more schools of Delhi-NCR are participating. At BHIS Noida, we believe sports and games are an integral part of the Total Education of any child and makes valuable contributions to psychomotor, cognitive and affective domains. Our endeavour is provide an array of opportunities for all learners to identify their dream and nurture it".

The tournament is conducted on Knockout basis. Each team consists of 15 players and one coach. The match is 20 over a side. The School shall announce awards for Winner's Trophy, Runner's Up Trophy, Best All Rounder, Best Bowler, Best Batsman for the Final Match & Man of the Match award for winner of the knockout matches.

Schools across Noida & Ghaziabad that nurture and encourage good cricket are participating in the tournament.

For more information about the school you may visit www.billabongnoida.com

Contact
Damayanti 01204233128
***@billabongnoida.com
End
Source:Billabong High International School Noida
Email:***@billabongnoida.com Email Verified
Tags:Best School in Noida, Inter School Cricket Tourney, Best Cricket Infrastructure
Industry:Education
Location:Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share