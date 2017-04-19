Tissue Transplantation Products and Services Market - Size, Share, Growth, Trends

Tissue Transplantation Products and Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

-- Chronic diseases often lead to catastrophic damage to vital organs. This damage is usually irreversible and leads to lifetime dependency on medicines. Under such severe conditions, transplants remain the mainstay for restoration of healthy life. Globally, there has been a surge in tissue transplant with advances in medical biotechnology. Tissue transplantation and services market has seen an increased demand especially from high income countries. Higher prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, renal diseases and Alzheimer's disease have post a threat of irreversible tissue damage to a large population globally. According to an article published in the Journal of Diabetes Care, in 2010, prevalence of diabetes related end stage renal disease escalated from 17,727 in 1990 to 48,215 in 2006 in the U.S. Large percentage of cancer patients need to undergo bone marrow transplant. Bone marrow and peripheral blood stem cell transplantation procedures are essential in restoration of stem cells that have been destroyed due to high doses of chemotherapy and radiation treatment. According to World Health Organization, globally, over 14 million new cases and 8.2 million cancer related deaths were recorded in 2012. Thus, a large target population base exists for companies in the global tissue transplantation products and services market.Global Tissue Transplantation Market Segment· Based on the Tissue Typeo Corneao Heart Valveo Skin Graftso Vascular Graftso Bone Marrowo Bone GraftsTissue transplantation products mainly include processed stem cells, which involve multiplication and differentiation as per patient requirements. Government standards and guidelines have been set for storage and processing of stem cells for therapeutic purposes. Some of the government as well as private service providers include NHS Blood and Transplant, Tissue Services, U.K., LifeCell Corporation, Mid-America Transplant Services, Australian Red Cross Blood Service. These institutes provide storage and processing services to transplant patients. Bone marrow storage banks have been of prime importance, as they help in finding appropriate match for transplant.Autologous stem cell transplant has become convenient mainly due to advent of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC). Scientists are trying to develop organs from human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). An article published in Nature in 2013, reports the generation of a functional human organ from pluripotent stem cells. This technique surpasses the risk of immunosuppression and graft-vs-host disease associated with bone marrow transplant. Although expensive, the chances of success are higher in case of iPSC transplant procedures. Currently, the market for tissue transplant products and services is mainly driven by various advancements in iPSC methods.As the technology is in its nascent stage of development, immense scope exists for players to enter the market. However, changing regulatory policies, and practice of un-approved tissue transplantation, especially in South-East Asia Pacific countries has impeded the growth of tissue transplant products and services market. In response to increasing demand, government funding is also expected to increase for more research in tissue transplant across the globe. As companies receive approvals for application of tissue transplant, market for service providers is expected to increase drastically. As more safety standards are established, the global tissue transplantation products and services market would enter in its growth phase. The U.S., Japan, and major European countries are preferred targets for market entry.Key Players: Abbott, Biomet, CryoLife, Inc., Arthrex, Exactech, Inc., Celera, Folio Biosciences, Köhler Chemie, Bristol-Myers, LifeCell Corporation, Centacor and Novartis.About Coherent Market Insights:Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.