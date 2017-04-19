News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Tissue Transplantation Products and Services Market - Size, Share, Growth, Trends
Tissue Transplantation Products and Services Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024
Download Exclusive PDF Brochure of This Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/
Global Tissue Transplantation Market Segment
· Based on the Tissue Type
o Cornea
o Heart Valve
o Skin Grafts
o Vascular Grafts
o Bone Marrow
o Bone Grafts
Tissue transplantation products mainly include processed stem cells, which involve multiplication and differentiation as per patient requirements. Government standards and guidelines have been set for storage and processing of stem cells for therapeutic purposes. Some of the government as well as private service providers include NHS Blood and Transplant, Tissue Services, U.K., LifeCell Corporation, Mid-America Transplant Services, Australian Red Cross Blood Service. These institutes provide storage and processing services to transplant patients. Bone marrow storage banks have been of prime importance, as they help in finding appropriate match for transplant.
Get Exclusive Discount on this CMI Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/
Autologous stem cell transplant has become convenient mainly due to advent of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC). Scientists are trying to develop organs from human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). An article published in Nature in 2013, reports the generation of a functional human organ from pluripotent stem cells. This technique surpasses the risk of immunosuppression and graft-vs-host disease associated with bone marrow transplant. Although expensive, the chances of success are higher in case of iPSC transplant procedures. Currently, the market for tissue transplant products and services is mainly driven by various advancements in iPSC methods.
As the technology is in its nascent stage of development, immense scope exists for players to enter the market. However, changing regulatory policies, and practice of un-approved tissue transplantation, especially in South-East Asia Pacific countries has impeded the growth of tissue transplant products and services market. In response to increasing demand, government funding is also expected to increase for more research in tissue transplant across the globe. As companies receive approvals for application of tissue transplant, market for service providers is expected to increase drastically. As more safety standards are established, the global tissue transplantation products and services market would enter in its growth phase. The U.S., Japan, and major European countries are preferred targets for market entry.
Browse Global Strategic Business Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/
Key Players: Abbott, Biomet, CryoLife, Inc., Arthrex, Exactech, Inc., Celera, Folio Biosciences, Köhler Chemie, Bristol-Myers, LifeCell Corporation, Centacor and Novartis.
About Coherent Market Insights:
Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.
Contact
Mr. Shah
12067016702
sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse