Martins Farm Livery – A Premier Livery Yard Second to None

Nestled within the serenity of the Test Valley, Martins Farm Livery is an immaculate and modern livery in Hampshire. With the countryside as the backdrop, this serves as the ideal setting for a top class equestrian centre.

-- Martin's Farm Livery is a well-established and reliable livery that serves as an holistic retreat for horses. They are a premier livery yard with a range of luxurious facilities that include full and part livery, training, recuperation and rehabilitation, with the addition of bespoke packages. Their love for horses drives them to provide horse owners with the ultimate in livery services.Their aim is to make every horse feel at home. This reflects in their yard which is designed to complement the utmost comfort of a horse. Their stables are made from solid brick, and are secured with metal grills across the windows. Each stable has ample ventilation, sufficient light, and an effective drainage system. For added comfort, the boxes and stalls are padded with thick, soft mats. For recuperating and pregnant horses that need some extra space, double size stalls are also provided.Recognizing that all horses are unique, they offer bespoke packages to satisfy their customer's needs. Horse owners can share their specifications and customise anything from their horse's exercise routine to their nutritional intake. The livery yard, along with the fenced paddocks, have an abundance of lush, green space, ideal for a grazing horse. For a more energetic activity, their Olympic-sized riding arena, measuring 60m x 25 m, is a modern treat. Included with floodlights for night riding, mirrors for dressage, a conifer hedge for protection and a newly refurbished sand and fibre surface suitable for all disciplines, their riding arena is one of the best training spaces in the South.Not only do the people at Martins Farm provide the best in equine comfort, they enjoy pampering and nurturing the horses as well. The highlight of their spa facilities is the state of the art Weinsberger adjustable horse solarium with infra red and sun lamps. This therapy has been scientifically proven to improve the performance of a horse, by promoting the natural formation of Vitamin D3, in turn increasing a horse's resistance and immunity. Horse owners can also opt for the Mira Sport air boost hot shower, complemented with wahl shampoos, for a clean and rejuvenated horse.A visit to the most exclusive livery in the South guarantees that your horse's stay is luxurious and comfortable.Martins Farm livery is located an hour's drive away from London, and can be accessed using the M3, A303 and the A34 (M4). Winchester and Andover are 10 minutes away. This excellent space in the Hampshire countryside is a fully-fledged livery with a range of basic and luxury facilities and services. For more details, visit their website ator send an e-mail to. Or you could call them today on