Free Version of Woocommerce eBay Integration available on Wordpress
Ebay Product Lister, an extension by CedCommerce allows sellers to feed their Product data from their Woocommerce Store to Ebay.
Key features of basic eBay Product Lister Integration are:
Simple Product Upload
All the products that have no variations can be uploaded easily.
Verify Products
Before products are uploaded to eBay, the extension checks if all the details are in accordance with the eBay's product listing guidelines or not.
Profile Creation
It enables Woocommerce merchants to create Profile for different product types and bundle all the relevant attributes. Hence whenever the similar product type gets uploaded the integration fetches the data from the already created Profile.
Bulk Listing using Profile
The extension enables woocommerce users to List all the products with certain Profile and upload all of them simultaneously
Bulk Product Upload
This enables users to upload simple products in Bulk. Users can select multiple products and upload them.
Category Mapping
This extension enables Merchants to map the categories of their stores with that of eBay. The category mapping ensures products are listed at the right place.
Custom Description Templates
Since eBay offers flexibility to portray the products according to merchants wishes, the integration extension has and enables sellers to create custom description templates.
Availability:
The extension can be downloaded from Official Wordpress Store (https://wordpress.org/
About Cedcommerce:
Started in 2010, the company has been involved in over 1000 ventures of customizing solutions to address all the unique needs. Fueled by its rich experience, the company has developed family highly popular Integrations – Jet.com, Walmart.com, Newegg.com & more – connecting online sellers with marketplaces across the diverse platforms. And it is being app being used by 1000+ sellers across United Stated of America. The company offers all the products that make selling easier on e-commerce.
