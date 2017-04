Free Version of Woocommerce eBay Integration available on Wordpress

Ebay Product Lister, an extension by CedCommerce allows sellers to feed their Product data from their Woocommerce Store to Ebay.

-- The Free Version of Woocommerce eBay integration app, named asis now available at official Wordpress website and also Woocommerce 3.0.0 compatible. It enables Woocommerce users to offer their products at eBay.All the products that have no variations can be uploaded easily.Before products are uploaded to eBay, the extension checks if all the details are in accordance with the eBay's product listing guidelines or not.It enables Woocommerce merchants to create Profile for different product types and bundle all the relevant attributes. Hence whenever the similar product type gets uploaded the integration fetches the data from the already created Profile.The extension enables woocommerce users to List all the products with certain Profile and upload all of them simultaneouslyThis enables users to upload simple products in Bulk. Users can select multiple products and upload them.This extension enables Merchants to map the categories of their stores with that of eBay. The category mapping ensures products are listed at the right place.Since eBay offers flexibility to portray the products according to merchants wishes, the integration extension has and enables sellers to create custom description templates.The extension can be downloaded from Official Wordpress Store ( https://wordpress.org/ plugins/product- lister-ebay/ ).Started in 2010, the company has been involved in over 1000 ventures of customizing solutions to address all the unique needs. Fueled by its rich experience, the company has developed family highly popular Integrations – Jet.com, Walmart.com, Newegg.com & more – connecting online sellers with marketplaces across the diverse platforms. And it is being app being used by 1000+ sellers across United Stated of America. The company offers all the products that make selling easier on e-commerce.