IAMA Theatre Company presents Chekhov-inspired world premiere "Species Native to California"

Mexican folklore meets Mendocino County in this world premiere, a gentle comedy inspired by Chekhov's The Cherry Orchard.

-- Everyone's a part of the family – until they're not.presents theof a deceptively gentle comedy about family, land, labor and loss.directsbyrunnningatFor a decade, two families — one white and progressive, one undocumented — have lived together on a Northern California wine country estate in something like harmony. But political changes and financial mishaps leave them both suddenly facing uncertain futures. As everyone clamors to save the estate, a vengeful ghost haunts the fruitless vineyard, intent on breaking the balance. Mexican folklore meets MendocinoCounty in Fortenberry's homage to Chekhov'sAccording to Fortenberry, she was struck by how many of Chekhov's themes resonate today, including the importance of land – specifically, the relationship between those who own it and those who work it."I'm fascinated by alliances where the parties might have very different views of the relationship,"she explains. "When I was younger, I had a friend who invited an undocumented family to live with her, and I always wondered what that dynamic was like."Gonda, whose father is an immigrant, is passionate about both politics and socially relevant material. "Who could have even imagined the times we live in now?" he asks. "This play is about the hope that can spring from even the darkest situations."is performed in English with a liberal sprinkling of Español. The ensemble includes(SyFy'sNBC'sABC's),(upcoming filmwith Denzel Washington, HBO's),at the L.A. Gay & Lesbian Center),(CW'sat International City Theatre),(Steppenwolf Theatre Co., Joseph Jefferson nomineeforat Chicago's Circle Theatre),(Comedy Central's, Showtime's),(Disney's) andat The Theatre @ Boston Court).was developed during a residency at Old Growth Arts in SonomaCounty, and was read as part of the Youngblood New Blood series in NYC and recently at Theatricum Botanicum as part of their GreenRead series.Dorothy Fortenberry's plays have been produced and developed by Actors' Theatre of Louisville (Humana Festival), Arena Stage, Center REPertory Company and Oregon Shakespeare Festival, among others. She has received commissions from Ensemble Studio Theatre and Yale Rep. She lives in Los Angeles, where she writes for television, most recentlyfor Hulu. Fortenberry is a winner of the 2011 Helen Merrill Award for Emerging Playwrights and holds an M.F.A. from the Yale School of Drama.runsthrough, with performances onandatandat(dark Sunday, May 28). All tickets areis located atin. On-site parking is free. For reservations and information, callor go to www.iamatheatre.com