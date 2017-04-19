Samsung Electronics Premieres the Theater of the Future with New Cinema Screen Technology

World's first cinema-ready LED display will impress audiences with immersive color, brightness and contrast

--– Samsung Electronics unveiled its latest visual display blockbuster, the new Samsung Cinema Screen. As the world's first High Dynamic Range LED theater display, the cinema screen delivers unprecedented picture quality and brings movies and other on-screen contents to life with higher vibrancy and accuracy.Samsung formally debuted the cinema LED screen at a series of preview demonstrations at the Cinemark Century Orleans 18 and XD Theatre. The premiere coincides with the neighboring CinemaCon 2017 conference, the largest and most important gathering for the worldwide motion picture theater industry with attendees from more than 80 countries.The 34 foot Samsung Cinema Screen easily accommodates modern theater dimensions. In addition to delivering LED picture quality at 4K (4,096 x 2,160) resolution, the screen also exceeds the highly-esteemed DCI specifications used to ensure a uniform and high level of technical performance, reliability, and quality in digital cinema. As a result, the new Samsung screen's performance surpasses traditional projection-based technologies' visual capabilities for a realistic presentation and is guaranteed to impress even the most entertainment-savvy guests."As the popularity of advanced at-home entertainment systems and streaming platforms increases, theaters must reposition themselves as a destination for an incomparable viewing experience that consumers simply cannot encounter anywhere else," said Sang Kim, Vice President of Samsung Electronics America. "Our new Cinema Screen technology brings a more powerful and high-quality picture to the big screen, creating an environment where viewers feel as if they are part of every scene."The Cinema Screen's direct-lit LED technology truly delivers High Dynamic Range (HDR) to the cinema, showcasing on-screen contents at a peak brightness level nearly 10 times greater than that offered by standard cinema projectors (146fL versus 14fL) with improved uniformity and free of optical distortion and interference. This futuristic exhibition also offers a highly accurate and superior color presentation that will capture the viewer's eye. Complementary ultra-contrast and low tone grayscale settings enable the screen to showcase both brightest colors and the deepest blacks at a nearly infinity:1 contrast ratio.The innovation present in Cinema Screen will be matched with an innovative audio solution powered by Harman Professional Solutions' Cinema Group (a recently completed acquisition)and Samsung's Audio Lab."Harman is excited to continue its collaboration with the Samsung Cinema Screen team and the Samsung Audio Lab. With our expertise in cinema sound systems, we look forward to helping to extend Samsung's leadership in Visual Display solutions into the theater," said Brian Divine, Vice President of Tour and Cinema Solutions Group.As the demands for movie theater space evolve, the Samsung Cinema Screen offers the versatility to satisfy various audience needs. The screen maintains its advanced presentation capabilities in ambient lighting conditions regardless of the featured on-screen content and accommodates users who wish to utilize their theaters for corporate events, concert and sports event viewing, and gaming competitions."The launch of our cinema LED display is merely the latest step toward our vision for a complete end-to-end theater experience powered by digital signage," said Seog-gi Kim, Senior Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "Through modern technologies ranging from touch-screen self-ticketing kiosks to digital concession menu boards and interactive movie posters, Samsung already is helping theaters improve customer engagement and boost operational efficiency. We look forward to continuing to serve as a total solutions provider for the theater industry and finding new and exciting ways to improve the customer experience."The Samsung Cinema Screen is currently undergoing the DCI certification process and recently completed compliance test at Keio University in Tokyo.